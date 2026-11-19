Details emerge in the Central Criminal Court regarding the Scarlett Faulkner murder trial, including evidence of a bale spike and witness testimonies.

A detective testified at the Central Criminal Court that he recovered a metal bar, potentially an agricultural bale spike, from an embankment in County Tipperary near the location where 28-year-old Scarlett Faulkner was attacked. This evidence is central to the murder trial of a 17-year-old girl and a 41-year-old woman, who are accused of killing Scarlett Faulkner on March 21st last year.

Evidence of Bale Spike Retrieval

Detective Garda Larry Stapleton confirmed to the jury that he located the metal bar in the ground near the site of the fatal assault. He agreed with defense counsel Colman Cody that the object appeared to be equipment used for lifting silage bales in agricultural settings. The detective's identification of the weapon supports the prosecution's narrative regarding the instrument used during the incident.

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The 17-year-old accused has pleaded not guilty to murder but admitted to manslaughter. The older 41-year-old accused has entered a not guilty plea to the charge of murder. The prosecution argues that the two women acted in a joint enterprise to kill or cause serious harm to Scarlett Faulkner and the older accused's estranged husband. The motive is alleged to be a romantic relationship Scarlett Faulkner had begun with the husband.

Prosecution's Account of the Attack

Prosecuting lawyer Seoirse Ó Dúnlaing outlined the State's case, stating that the older accused rammed her husband's van with her own vehicle until both came to a stop near the Birdhill roundabout off the M7, between Limerick and Nenagh. Scarlett Faulkner was a passenger in the van at the time. The prosecution alleges the teenager inflicted multiple injuries using the iron bar retrieved from the back of a Volkswagen Touran.

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Scarlett Faulkner remained in a coma for approximately three weeks before passing away on April 13th. The timeline of events leading to her death involves a complex series of movements and interactions between the accused, the victim, and the husband. The defense has challenged the origin and ownership of the weapon used in the attack.

Defense Challenges and Weapon Origin

Colman Cody, representing the teenager, cross-examined Detective Stapleton regarding the metal bar. The lawyer suggested the teenager believed the pole belonged to the older accused's husband, who keeps numerous tools in his vehicles. Cody argued that tools like pliers and bolt cutters found in the van have common uses and can be associated with burglary or theft.

The court reviewed pictures from inside the van, which displayed license plates, a gun, and bolt cutters. The defense highlighted the husband's extensive criminal history to contextualize the presence of such items. Sgt David Harney, the final prosecution witness, provided a chronological overview of phone activity, messages, maps, CCTV, and video footage leading up to the attack.

Video Footage and Criminal Histories

Sgt Harney testified that dash cam footage captured the fatal assault at 5:20 pm on March 21st, showing the teenager delivering 11 blows with the weapon. Later that evening, the teenager visited a Chinese takeaway at 8:53 pm and returned to collect her order at 9:17 pm. This sequence of events was presented to the jury as part of the evidence chain.

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Cross-examination also focused on the criminal records of the individuals involved. Mark Thompson, representing the older accused woman, noted that his client has previous convictions for road traffic offenses and theft but none for violence. In contrast, the witness agreed with Cody that the older accused's husband has 71 prior convictions, including burglary, theft, and criminal damage.

The older accused woman faces additional charges, including burglary and causing criminal damage in County Tipperary on March 20th, and burglary and assault causing harm in Limerick on March 21st. She has pleaded not guilty to these charges. The trial proceedings will continue on Tuesday next before Judge Kerida Naidoo and a jury of eight men and four women.