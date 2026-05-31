Tribute to Ellen Cassidy, who collapsed near the finish line last year, at half marathon in Cork city

The parents of Ellen Cassidy, Tom and Violet, participated in the half marathon to remember their daughter, who suffered a fatal cardiac event. Friends and fellow swimmers also ran the half marathon in special yellow T-shirts.

Family and friends pay tribute to Ellen Cassidy , who collapsed near the finish line last year. The parents of Ellen Cassidy , Tom and Violet, embrace at the finish line after completing the half marathon in Cork city in memory of their daughter.

Cassidy’s parents spoke before the race about participating in this year’s half marathon to remember their daughter, who suffered a fatal cardiac event as she rounded Finn’s Corner on the Grand Parade near the finish line in Cork city centre in 2025. Friends of Ellen Cassidy, Amy Fitzpatrick, Rebecca Lowe, Isabelle Gibbs, and Aoife Leahy, also ran the half marathon in special yellow T-shirts.

The streets were all yellow with balloons and banners, and everyone was supportive, which was great because Ellen was always the most outgoing and supportive person. Sadhbh Buckley, a friend of Ellen who went to school with her, also ran the half marathon in memory of Ellen. The marathon was emotional for the Cassidy family and the runners, and it was a sea of yellow with balloons and music.

The occasion was hugely added to by the emotion and the honor of being able to take part in the marathon today





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Ellen Cassidy Half Marathon Cork City Grand Parade Finn’S Corner Fatal Cardiac Event Yellow T-Shirts Balloons Banners Music Emotional Honor Supportive Outgoing Memorial Irish International Swimmer Swimmers Friends Fellow Swimmers Rebecca Lowe Isabelle Gibbs Aoife Leahy Amy Fitzpatrick Sadhbh Buckley Stephen Mcauley Chris Jeuken Wayne Waldron Melissa Gibson Andrea Aza Villamor April Quinn Dave Walsh Asylum Seekers Immigrant Community Constitution River French Derby Live GAA Updates Monaghan Trail Mayo In Clones Louth Beat Dublin In Croke Park

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