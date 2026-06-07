Tributes pour in for popular principal Barry Conroy

Tributes have been pouring in for the popular principal of St Oliver Plunkett Primary school, Barry Conroy, who has died suddenly. Mr Conroy had been principal of the school since 2022 and was a former pupil of the school. He was also heavily involved in the local community, serving as a Minister of the Word in the local Church of the Immaculate Conception, as well as coaching with the Beragh Red Knights GAA club.

The dad-of-three has been remembered as not only a dedicated educator and leader but also a gentleman in every sense. Mr Conroy had been principal of St Oliver Plunkett Primary school since 2022.

The dad of-three was a former pupil of the school and has also worked as a teacher there for some 22 years. As well as being a hugely popular and respected educator, Mr Conroy was heavily involved in the local community, serving as a Minister of the Word in the local Church of the Immaculate Conception, as well as coaching with the Beragh Red Knights GAA club.

Mr Conroy's sudden death has sent shockwaves through the tightknit community of Beragh, with heartfelt tributes pouring in for the popular principal. Sinn Féin MP for West Tyrone, Órfhlaith Begley, was among those to offer their condolences to Mr Conroy's family following his passing. Barry Conroy with Sinn Féin MP for West Tyrone, Órfhlaith Begley, outside St Oliver Plunkett Primary School.

A community in mourning today as we come to terms with the deeply sad news of the passing of Barry Conroy, she said in a statement. Barry was at the heart of St Oliver Plunkett's, and whenever I visited the school, he always offered a warm welcome and a friendly presence. My heartfelt condolences go to the pupils, staff, governors, and the entire Beragh community as they come to terms with such a profound loss. Rest in peace, Barry.

St Peter's Primary School in Omagh also shared a heartfelt tribute to Mr Conray, hailing him as a gentleman in every sense. A spokesperson for the school said: It is with deep regret that I inform you of the sad passing of Barry Conroy. Barry was the current Principal of St. Oliver Plunkett School in Beragh and a true stalwart in Gaelic football circles.

He was not only a dedicated educator and leader but also a gentleman in every sense and a very good friend and colleague to many. Barry's contribution to his school, his community, and to Gaelic games will be remembered with great respect and admiration. His kindness, integrity, and commitment have left a lasting mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him. We extend our deepest sympathy to Barry's family, friends, colleagues, and pupils at this very difficult time.

Mr Conroy was heavily involved with Beragh Red Knights GAA club as both a former player and current coach, as well as serving as Club Secretary for over 10 years. In a moving tribute to the club stalwart, Beragh Red Knights GAA said that Mr Conroy's death will be felt deeply throughout every corner of our club and far beyond. Barry was a true stalwart in Gaelic football circles owing to his long association with Beragh Red Knights GAA club.

It is with profound sadness that everyone at Beragh Red Knights GAA learned this morning of the untimely passing of our dear friend and club stalwart, Barry Conroy, they said. Barry devoted so much of his life to our club and community. As a former player, Club Secretary for 13 years, and current manager of our U16 Ladies team, he gave very generously of his time, energy and commitment, always placing others before himself.

His skills on the football fields of his beloved Tyrone saw Barry win an All-Ireland Vocational Schools medal with St Ciaran's College, Ballygawley, in 1993, and in 2000 he was a member of the Red Knights Championship and League double-winning team. His exemplary administrative skills were recognised by Tyrone GAA when he was recruited to become a member of the Youth Committee in 2007 and the Competitions Control Committee in 2008.

He also participated in the Thír Eoghain Cumann na mBunscol Committee for many years. His contribution to Beragh Red Knights and Tyrone GAA has been immense, and his loss will be felt deeply throughout every corner of our club and far beyond. Beyond the GAA, Barry was a highly respected school principal at St Oliver Plunkett's, Beragh. His dedication to young people, education, staff and community life touched countless families across our parish.

Most importantly, Barry was a devoted husband to Fiona (née McCann) and a loving father to Aoibhe, Tomás and Cliodhna, all of whom are valued members of our club family. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with Fiona, the children, Barry's mother and father, John and Christina, brother Justin (Donna), sister Julie (Francis), his nieces and nephews, the wider Conroy and McCann families, friends, work colleagues, and all who had the great privilege of knowing him





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Barry Conroy St Oliver Plunkett Primary School Beragh Red Knights GAA Club Tributes Popular Principal

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