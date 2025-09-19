Tributes Pour In for 'Pure Gentleman' Gerry O'Donnell Following Workplace Fatality in Co Limerick

Heartfelt tributes are being paid to Michael Gerard 'Gerry' O'Donnell, who tragically died in a workplace accident in Co Limerick. He was remembered as a 'pure gentleman' with a 'heart of gold.' Funeral arrangements have been announced.

Tributes have flooded in for Michael Gerard 'Gerry' O'Donnell, a man remembered as a 'pure gentleman' with a 'heart of gold,' who tragically lost his life in a workplace accident earlier this week in Co Limerick . The incident occurred at a premises in Garryarthur , near Glenroe and Ballyorgan . Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 4pm on Wednesday. Despite their efforts, Gerry, who was in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the location.

His body was subsequently transported to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. The investigation into the accident is ongoing, with authorities working to understand the circumstances that led to this devastating event. The local community and his former colleagues are in mourning, reflecting on the impact Gerry had on their lives, and the outpouring of support from across the region and beyond underlines the high regard in which he was held. Further details of the accident are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. The loss of Gerry has left a void in the lives of those who knew him, and his absence will be deeply felt.\Gerry, a native of Mitchelstown, Cork, leaves behind a legacy of kindness and camaraderie. He will be profoundly missed by his beloved brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family members, neighbors, numerous work colleagues, and a wide circle of friends. The impact of his passing is evident in the heartfelt tributes that have been shared, painting a picture of a man who was cherished for his warmth, generosity, and genuine care for others. People remember his infectious laughter and unwavering support. Many friends express the great pleasure they had in knowing Gerry. One mourner shared: “Our sincere condolences to the O'Donnell family. We as a family had great pleasure in getting to know Gerry over last few years. Over that time many the laugh was had, he was a pure gentleman, everyone's friend, as he always had something good to say.” Another dear friend of Gerry's added: “My sincere sympathy to the O’Donnell family on the passing of Gerry. He was a special friend of mine all my life went many places together and great fun at all times”. One more wrote: “Our sincere sympathy to all of Gerry’s family and friends on the sad loss of Gerry. A real Gentleman”. While a fourth shared: “Our sincere condolences to the O’Donnell family on the death of Gerry. A lovely man with a heart of gold. May you rest in everlasting peace Gerry.” His memory will be cherished by all those who had the privilege of knowing him. Arrangements for his final farewell have been announced, allowing friends, family, and the community to come together to pay their respects and celebrate his life. \The public is invited to pay their respects at the Chapel of Rest, Baldwin Street, Mitchelstown, on Saturday, September 20, from 5pm to 7pm. A Requiem mass will be held in his honor at The Church of Mary Conceived Without Sin, Mitchelstown, on Monday morning, September 22, at 12pm, followed by his burial in Kildorrery Cemetery. These services offer a time for reflection, remembrance, and communal support as the community grieves the loss of Gerry. The final resting place will be a place of remembrance, where loved ones can visit to honor his memory. Those wishing to stay up to date on the latest news can subscribe to a newsletter. The community continues to come to terms with this tragedy. The heartfelt tributes, the upcoming funeral arrangements, and the collective grief all reflect the deep affection and respect that Gerry garnered throughout his life. His memory will be forever etched in the hearts of those who knew him, and his legacy of kindness will continue to inspire others. May he rest in peace





