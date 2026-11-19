Four decades after leaving Trinity and All Saints College in Leeds, the Class of 1986 reunites to visit their old halls and reflect on how student life has evolved since 1986.

Alumni from Trinity and All Saints College in Leeds gathered in Autumn 2026 to celebrate their 40th reunion, marking four decades since their initial enrollment in 1986. The class, which originally traveled from Derry during the Troubles to pursue degrees in communication and cultural studies, returned to the city where they spent their formative teenage years. This milestone event served as a powerful reminder of the shared history that bound the group together across time and geography.

Evolution From Ferry To Short Flight Travel

The journey back to Leeds highlights significant changes in transportation over the past forty years. In Autumn 1986, the author packed three months of belongings and endured a grueling twenty-four-hour trek that involved a ferry from Larne to Stranraer, followed by multiple bus connections through Preston and Leeds Central to reach Horsforth. In stark contrast, the 2026 return trip began with a forty-five-minute Ryanair flight from Dublin, demonstrating how drastically travel efficiency has improved.

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Reconnecting With Old Classmates and Friends

Eleven alumni participated in the reunion, organizing the event through a WhatsApp group just nine months prior. The author reunited with close friend Adele after a decade apart, finding their dynamic instantly familiar, and met Jane, another longstanding friend who had maintained contact. They were joined by Jenny, a Yorkshire native and former roommate from Ripon Hall, whom the author had lost touch with. Despite initial anxieties about awkwardness, the group embraced warmly, with Jenny driving them to the college and recreating the garrulous energy of their student days during the thirty-minute journey.

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Visiting Ripon Hall and Halls of Residence

The group stood outside Ripon Hall, the concrete tower where the author and Jenny lived during their first year. The building, with its 1970s architecture and breeze-block walls, remained largely unchanged, evoking vivid memories of instant coffee, Newcastle Brown Ale, and cheap parties in Room 43. A tour provided by a current student revealed that while the room layouts and door handles were simple by modern standards, these spaces felt luxurious to students in 1986. The nostalgia was palpable as they soaked in the collective history stored within those dormitory walls.

Changes in Student Bar Culture and Social Spaces

The most dramatic change occurred at the former student bar, once the hub of their social life, known for bacon fries, watery cider, and swirly carpets. The physical space where the bar once stood is now a blank wall, reflecting broader shifts in university culture toward alcohol-free social hubs. While the author noted that dry campuses were anathema to the 1986 student experience, the reunion underscored how significantly student trends and campus environments have evolved since the Class of 1986 first arrived in Leeds.