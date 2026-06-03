Trinity College Dublin Makes Voluntary Tax Disclosures Over Staff Accommodation and Subsidiary VAT

Trinity College Dublin has made two separate voluntary disclosures to Revenue, resulting in payments totaling nearly €1 million. One disclosure concerned underpaid taxes on staff accommodation benefits, and the other involved a subsidiary's VAT over-recovery. The matters are documented in the university's 2025 annual report and noted by the Comptroller and Auditor General.

Trinity College Dublin (TCD) has paid €77,000 to the Revenue Commissioners following an unprompted voluntary disclosure concerning benefits in kind (BIK) linked to staff accommodation .

The payment, which includes €6,000 in interest, is detailed in the university's 2025 annual report. The disclosure and the matter have been highlighted by Comptroller and Auditor General Seamus McCarthy. The annual report, signed by TCD Provost Linda Doyle and board chairman Paul Farrell, explains that after a review of staff accommodation from 2021 to 2025, the university voluntarily disclosed an underpayment of payroll taxes in November 2025.

A note in the report states that repayment plans are under review and that corrective measures have been introduced to guarantee ongoing tax compliance. McCarthy's report indicates that the university has recovered a portion of the underpaid tax from the individuals who received the accommodation. A spokeswoman clarified that Provost Doyle is not among those individuals.

The accounts include a note specifying that Doyle received a salary of €244,031 and, per university statutes, must reside in the Provost's House on Grafton Street for her ten-year term. She gets an additional taxable benefit covering personal utility costs at that residence.

Separately, Doyle and Farrell also confirmed a second voluntary disclosure made in June 2024 by a TCD subsidiary, Trinity College Brand Commercial Services Limited (TBCSL), which paid €922,000 to Revenue, comprising €178,000 in interest and €21,000 in penalties. This liability stemmed from the subsidiary's over-recovery of input VAT on VAT-exempt activities. The spokeswoman confirmed TBCSL is the entity wholly dedicated to commercial development for the college.

The annual report period also encompassed unrelated national news items, such as a state EV grant scheme, a business venture by RTÉ's Jacqui Hurley, an analysis of the Healy-Rae political family, and an arrest in a Dublin stabbing case; these are not directly connected to Trinity's disclosures





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Trinity College Dublin Revenue Commissioners Voluntary Disclosure Payroll Taxes Benefits In Kind Staff Accommodation VAT Comptroller And Auditor General Linda Doyle Paul Farrell Trinity College Brand Commercial Services Limi

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