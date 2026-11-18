Ten Fianna Fáil TDs have signed up to a Willie O'Dea amendment on triple lock reforms, as the Government aims to pass the bill before the Dáil rises on December 17th.

Ten Fianna Fáil TDs have signed up to support an amendment from rebel backbencher Willie O'Dea to the Government's triple lock reforms. O'Dea submitted the amendment to the Oireachtas defence committee on Wednesday, and the Oireachtas Bills Office distributed a list of amendments that evening.

The Government wants the legislation passed before the Dáil rises for the Christmas break on December 17th. Attention now turns to how quickly the bill can move through committee stage before being sent back to the Dáil, and how O'Dea's amendment fares during that process.

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Ten Fianna Fáil TDs Sign Up to O'Dea Amendment

Fianna Fáil TDs named alongside Willie O'Dea include Donegal TD Pat the Cope Gallagher, Galway West TD John Connolly and Kerry TD Michael Cahill. Also supporting the amendment are Kildare South TD Seán Ó Fearghaíl, Clare TD Cathal Crowe, Carlow Kilkenny TD John McGuinness, Dublin Bay North TD Tom Brabazon, Cork North West TD Aindrias Moynihan and Cork North Central TD Pádraig O'Sullivan.

The Opposition is expected to target these TDs as the legislation moves through the Oireachtas. Michael Cahill told The Irish Times that he was anxious that an amendment be crafted to make it crystal clear that Ireland will remain neutral. He said he was most concerned with convincing those under 30 of the Government's case.

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How the Triple Lock Would Change Under O'Dea's Amendment

The Coalition wants to remove the obligation that deployments of more than 12 Irish troops overseas be under the condition of a UN mandate. Instead, such deployments would rest solely on a Government decision and a Dáil vote. The Government argues that the triple lock gives permanent members of the UN Security Council an effective veto on Irish troop movements overseas.

Willie O'Dea, a former minister for defence, is asking that any deployment of Irish troops be predicated on a current resolution of the UN General Assembly. A minister seeking to send troops overseas would have to make a statement explaining how the deployment would be consistent with the aims and purposes of that resolution.

Under the amendment, the minister of the day would have to specify a General Assembly resolution and issue a statement confirming that the deployment is consistent with, and in pursuance of, the aims and purposes of that resolution. The United Nations would not have to specifically mandate the mission concerned.

Opposition Concerns and the Committee Stage Timetable

The Opposition says the Government's legislation is a dilution of Irish neutrality. It has argued the bill could lead to Irish troops serving on missions different from their traditional peacekeeping tasks. Rose Conway-Walsh, chair of the defence committee and Sinn Féin TD for Mayo, said more than 100 amendments have been submitted.

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Conway-Walsh told The Irish Times that she intends the committee stage to take as long as it takes. She said she is not obstructing the process but wants to do it thoroughly, and that she will facilitate every TD from Government and Opposition who wants to speak. She also intends to hold committee meetings in slots of 2½ hours.

Other amendments were tabled by Government-supporting Independent TD Barry Heneghan, Green Party leader Roderic O'Gorman, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín, Independent TD Brian Stanley, Social Democrats TD Sinead Gibney, Labour's Duncan Smith, the three People Before Profit-Solidarity TDs and Tipperary North Independent Seamus Healy. Amendments are also expected from Sinn Féin.