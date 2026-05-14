Trouble at the Top in Kyrgyzstan: Security Chief Faces Charges of Plotting a Coup

Kyrgyzstan's president Sadyr Japarov and his security chief Kamchybek Tashiev were known for years as 'eki dos' (two friends) as they ran the Central Asian republic in an increasingly authoritarian tandem. But Tashiev now faces charges of plotting a coup to overthrow the president, while he and his family face the kind of scrutiny from anti-corruption investigators the former security chief previously turned on his adversaries.

Security chief Kamchybek Tashiev was fired in February and faces charges of plotting a coup Kyrgyz president Sadyr Japarov welcomes Russian president Vladimir Putin to a meeting in 2023.

There is trouble at the top of the mountainous Central Asian state of Kyrgyzstan after a falling-out between the authoritarian president and his chief enforcer. Kyrgyzstan’s president Sadyr Japarov and his security chief Kamchybek Tashiev were known for years as ‘eki dos’ (two friends) as they ran the Central Asian republic in an increasingly authoritarian tandem.

But Tashiev now faces charges of plotting a coup to overthrow the president, while he and his family face the kind of scrutiny from anti-corruption investigators the former security chief previously turned on his adversaries. The trial will be held behind closed doors with reporting banned and although he has not yet been detained, Tashiev could face up to 20 years in prison.

Kyrgyzstan’s economic success under Japarov owes much to its role as a forwarding hub for goods avoiding sanctions imposed on Russia since Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The EU last month banned some exports to Kyrgyzstan, saying there was a risk that they could ultimately reach Russia, and sanctioned a platform trading government-backed stablecoin.

Prosecutors have not published details of the charges against Tashiev but Kyrgyz media report they are linked to a public letter signed by 75 people suggesting that Japarov might be ineligible to seek another term as president next year. A few weeks before his sacking, Tashiev told a documentary that he remained devoted to Japarov and had no intention of unseating him.

‘I can clearly say that our relationship is based on mutual understanding, and the plans of those who wish to divide us will not come to fruition. In this life, only death can separate us,’ he said.

‘If health and opportunity are on our side, I would like to continue working in this format until the end of my days.





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Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov Kamchybek Tashiev Plotting A Coup Anti-Corruption Investigators Corruption Authoritarianism Russian President Vladimir Putin Ukraine EU Sanctions Kumtor Gold Mine Kloop Corruption In Kyrgyzstan Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Kyrgyzstan's Economic Success Forwarding Hub For Goods Avoiding Sanctions Mutual Understanding Division Death Opportunity Format End Of My Days

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