Troy Parrott and Katie McCabe Lead Ireland FAI Award Nominations

Republic of Ireland stars Troy Parrott and Katie McCabe secure top nominations at the upcoming Football Association of Ireland awards ceremony at Aviva Stadium.

Republic of Ireland internationals Troy Parrott and Katie McCabe have secured leading positions in the shortlists for the Football Association of Ireland international awards. The Real Betis striker and the Chelsea defender are among the most prominent figures nominated across multiple categories for their recent performances on the global stage.

Parrott Earns Senior Player Nomination

Troy Parrott has received a nomination for senior men's international player of the year, placing him alongside fellow nominee Dara O'Shea. O'Shea assumed the captain's armband during the Nations League fixtures against Israel due to the absence of injured captain Nathan Collins. Goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher also rounds out this specific shortlist, receiving his nomination for a second consecutive year.

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Youth Categories Feature Rising Stars

In the young men's international player of the year category, Parrott competes against fellow striker Evan Ferguson and defender James Abankwah. The under-21 segment features Mason Melia, Jamie Mullins, and Jacob Devaney as nominees for men's under-21 international player of the year. These selections highlight the depth of talent emerging within the national setup across different age groups.

McCabe Targets Second Senior Honor

Katie McCabe has been nominated for senior women's international player of the year, seeking to reclaim a title she previously won in 2021. She faces competition from first-time nominees Emily Murphy and Marissa Sheva. Murphy is simultaneously in contention for the young women's international player of the year award, where she must compete against Abbie Larkin and Jessie Stapleton.

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Goalscoring Records Drive Multiple Entries

Both Parrott and McCabe are also in contention for international goal of the year, driven by standout moments from recent qualifying campaigns. McCabe's nomination stems from her finish in Ireland's Uefa World Cup qualifier against Poland in April, which secured a 3-2 victory in Gdańsk for Carla Ward's side. This performance was critical in maintaining their qualification hopes during the intense European window.

Historic Hat-Trick Secures Playoff Berth

Parrott's two nominated goals originate from the Uefa World Cup qualifying campaign last November, showcasing his decisive impact on the pitch. His second goal contributed to Ireland's 2-0 home win over Portugal, while he scored the third in a hat-trick away to Hungary. That final-minute winner in Budapest sent Heimir Hallgrímsson's side through to the World Cup playoffs, cementing his status as a key performer.

Ceremony Details and Winner Announcements

The winners for all categories will be announced at a formal ceremony held at the Aviva Stadium next Tuesday. This event serves as the culmination of the annual recognition process, honoring the achievements of players who have represented the Republic of Ireland with distinction. Fans and stakeholders await the results as the football community celebrates the season's top contributors.