Troy Parrott receives the FAI Senior Men's International Player of the Year award following a breakout season with Real Betis and the Irish national team, including a historic hat-trick.

Troy Parrott has been named the Senior Men's International Player of the Year for Ireland, receiving the honor exactly one year after scoring a historic hat-trick in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Hungary. The Dublin-born striker secured this prestigious accolade at the 36th FAI International Awards, which took place on November 16, 2026, following a season defined by prolific club performances and crucial international goals.

Historic Hat-Trick Against Hungary

The recognition for Troy Parrott serves as a direct acknowledgment of his remarkable achievements on the international stage over the past twelve months. His breakout moment occurred precisely a year prior to this award announcement, when he became the first Irish player to score a hat-trick away from home. This historic feat came during the crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Hungary, cementing his status as a key figure in the national squad.

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Leading up to that defining match, Parrott had already demonstrated his growing importance to the team by scoring a brace against Portugal. These performances highlighted a rapid rise in his form and consistency, setting the stage for his subsequent success in both domestic and international competitions. The combination of goals against Portugal and the hat-trick against Hungary established a trajectory that would define his year.

Prolific Club Form with AZ Alkmaar and Betis

Parrott's international success was underpinned by his impressive club statistics, particularly during his time with AZ Alkmaar. In his second season with the Dutch Eredivisie side, he scored 30 goals, showcasing his ability to deliver in high-stakes environments. This prolific period included scoring in the KNVB Cup final win over NEC Nijmegen, proving his capability to perform when the pressure was highest.

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His outstanding form at AZ Alkmaar directly facilitated a significant career move to Real Betis in Spain's La Liga. The transfer fee for Troy Parrott was reported to be in the region of €20 million, reflecting the high demand for his services among European clubs. This move was seen as a logical next step for a striker who had proven his goal-scoring prowess at the highest levels of the Dutch league.

Upon joining Real Betis, Parrott wasted no time making an impact on the biggest stage. On his home debut, he scored the winning goal against Real Madrid, one of the most formidable opponents in world football. This immediate success at Betis reinforced the decision by Irish selectors to view him as the country's most dangerous striker and a vital asset for future campaigns.

International Record and FAI Recognition

In total, Troy Parrott made 16 appearances for the Republic of Ireland across the calendar years 2025 and 2026. During these sixteen matches, he scored 10 goals, a statistic that underscores his efficiency and reliability as a forward for the national team. This goal return rate is exceptional and provides the statistical backbone for his Player of the Year award.

The 36th FAI International Awards, hosted by Ireland Football, officially announced Troy Parrott as the Senior Men's International Player of the Year. The announcement was celebrated widely, with the national football association highlighting his contributions both on and off the pitch. The award recognizes not just his goal tally, but his overall impact on the team's momentum and morale.

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Parrott's journey from a standout performer in the Eredivisie to a star in La Liga and a record-breaking international player illustrates a remarkable year of growth. His ability to score in the KNVB Cup final, the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Hungary, and against Real Madrid demonstrates a versatility that few strikers possess. This award serves as a testament to his hard work and talent.

Future Outlook for Irish Football

The recognition of Troy Parrott by the Football Association of Ireland highlights the growing strength of the national team's attacking options. As Ireland looks toward future qualifiers and tournaments, the presence of a striker with his goal-scoring record provides a significant tactical advantage. His success at Real Betis offers valuable experience in a top European league, which will benefit the national squad.

With his current form and the support of the FAI, Troy Parrott is well-positioned to continue breaking records for the Irish national team. The next twelve months will be critical in determining if he can replicate his international success on a consistent basis. Fans and pundits alike are now looking forward to his continued contributions to Irish football in the years ahead.