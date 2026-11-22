Troy Parrott receives a 110 rating from Estadio Deportivo following Real Betis draw. Manuel Pellegrini defends tactical choices as Nathan Collins suffers knee injury for Brentford.

Real Betis suffered a dramatic late collapse during their Seville derby draw, leading to harsh criticism for Irish forward Troy Parrott. The Spanish newspaper Estadio Deportivo issued a scathing 1 out of 10 rating for the attacker following his substitution appearance. This low score highlights the intense scrutiny faced by Parrott in Seville, where expectations for the forward remain exceptionally high. The team failed to hold a winning position after Alvaro Valles made a critical goalkeeping error in injury time.

Parrott Performance and Managerial Defense

Troy Parrott entered the match for the final 28 minutes, replacing Aitor Ruibal who started as a false nine. The review from Estadio Deportivo stated the Irish player did little of value during his thirty minutes on the pitch. Manager Manuel Pellegrini explained that Ruibal earned his starting spot through recent training performances. Pellegrini emphasized that squad selection involves multiple factors beyond individual availability.

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The striker had scored two penalties in the previous week against Kosovo before this match. His recent form contrasts sharply with the current perception in La Liga. Betis opted to start a player primarily known for right back or winger roles over a recognized striker. This tactical decision has sparked debate among supporters regarding the team offensive strategy.

Collins Injury Updates and Brentford Outlook

Nathan Collins faces extended absence after suffering a knee injury while representing Ireland. Brentford manager Keith Andrews confirmed the captain will not be available for several weeks. Collins had returned from a calf injury but was ruled out of upcoming fixtures against Everton. Caoimhín Kelleher is expected to take goalkeeping duties while Jake O'Brien may feature against the Toffees.

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The injury halts Collins momentum after a successful rehabilitation period. Andrews noted the timing of the international break provided crucial game time for the defender. However, the new knee issue poses a significant setback for the London club. Collins seeks stability in his season after previous disruptions to his playing schedule.

Irish Players Return to Club Action

Josh Cullen played ninety minutes for Burnley against Blackburn Rovers for the first time since December. The midfielder has been recovering from an ACL injury for nearly a year. His complete appearance marks a major milestone in his return to competitive football. The match ended in a two all draw against their Championship rivals. This performance suggests Cullen is regaining full fitness and match sharpness.

John Egan remained an unused substitute for Hull City during their victory over Brighton. Finn Azaz provided an assist for Southampton in their win over Derby County. Jack Moylan received a five out of 10 rating from Wales Online after Cardiff lost to Norwich. Conor Sammon managed Alloa Athletic to a draw in his first game in charge. The former Irish international now leads the Scottish League One side after retiring as a player.