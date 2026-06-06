Troy Parrott Voted Ireland's Most Popular Male Sports Star After Memorable International Performances

Irish soccer star Troy Parrott has been named the most popular male sports personality in Ireland, achieving a 98.65% rating in a new survey, surpassing Rory McIlroy. His standout goals against Hungary and Portugal during Euro qualifiers and World Cup play-offs have cemented his status as a national hero, reflecting a shift in Irish sports culture where soccer players are gaining prominence alongside established icons like Katie Taylor.

Troy Parrott , the Irish international soccer star, has secured the title of Ireland's most popular male sports figure according to a recent popularity survey , achieving an impressive rating of 98.65%.

This Places him above renowned athletes such as Rory McIlroy, the two-time Masters champion in golf, who recorded a 76.04% rating. The overall most popular sports star in Ireland remains Katie Taylor, the legendary boxer, with a near-perfect score of 99.26%. Parrott's ascent in public affection is closely tied to his standout performances for the Irish national team, particularly during the UEFA European Championship qualifiers and the subsequent World Cup play-off.

His memorable hat-trick against Hungary and his goal during regular time in the crucial match against Portugal, followed by a successful penalty in the ill-fated shootout, cemented his reputation as a decisive player in high-stakes games. These moments resonated deeply with the Irish public, elevating his status beyond the pitch. The survey highlights a shift in the Irish sporting landscape, where soccer players are increasingly dominating the cultural conversation.

An analyst commenting on the study noted that Parrott's heroics, along with those of teammates like Caoimhin Kelleher and Chiedozie Ogbene, have captured the nation's imagination. This newfound prominence coincides with the overwhelming support shown by fans during the World Cup play-off in Prague, signaling a surge in enthusiasm for the national soccer team.

The analysis suggests that these players have occupied a cultural space previously dominated by rugby stars over the last decade, marking a significant cross-over in public admiration. Beyond the statistics, the personal narrative of Parrott also captivated fans. A recent social media post featuring his dog, Kace, provided a glimpse into his personal life.

Parrott shared an image with the caption Gonna miss you, referencing the pet that first appeared on his Instagram in October 2020 when he introduced Kace as my new little boy. This humanizing detail, combined with his on-field excellence, contributes to his widespread appeal. Other athletes like Ciara Mageean and Rhasidat Adeleke in athletics, and boxing icon Kellie Harrington, also feature prominently in the rankings, with both Mageean and Adeleke ranking just outside the top ten.

The full top ten list encompasses a diverse range of sports, reflecting Ireland's rich athletic tapestry, yet Parrott's position at the pinnacle for male athletes underscores a remarkable moment in Irish sports culture driven by soccer's rising stars





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Troy Parrott Ireland Soccer Popularity Survey Katie Taylor Rory Mcilroy Euro Qualifiers World Cup Play-Off Irish Sports Stars National Team

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