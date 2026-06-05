Truck carrying 145kg of herbal cannabis and 7.9kg of cannabis resin stopped at Rosslare port

A truck carrying a large quantity of illegal drugs was stopped at the Rosslare port in Ireland after being identified by a profiling system. The load consisted of 145kg of herbal cannabis and 7.9kg of a substance believed to be cannabis resin. The discovery is a significant blow to organized crime groups that have been using the port to smuggle drugs into the country.

A truck that arrived in Rosslare on a ferry from Dunkirk in France was identified by routine profiling and was stopped at the customs checkpoint at the port.

An X-ray scanner operated by Revenue at the port identified the large quantity of illegal drugs concealed inside the regular load of the vehicle. The load was made up of 145kg of herbal cannabis - some of which carried Gelato branding - and about 7.9kg of a substance believed to be cannabis resin.

Revenue officials have not disclosed what factors into its profiling of loads, but it is understood that strange travel patterns, inconsistent paperwork, and nervous drivers are among the many factors flagged by both humans and software. The profiling system is designed to identify potential risks and anomalies in cargo shipments, and it is not based on any specific individual or group. The truck was stopped at the port and its contents were seized by Revenue officials.

An investigation into the origin and destination of the drugs is ongoing. The discovery of the large quantity of illegal drugs is a significant blow to organized crime groups that have been using the port to smuggle drugs into the country. Revenue officials have praised the work of the profiling system in identifying the drugs and preventing them from entering the country's supply chain.

The incident highlights the importance of effective border control and the need for continued investment in technology and resources to combat organized crime. The discovery also raises concerns about the scale and scope of organized crime in Ireland and the need for a more coordinated approach to tackling the issue. The incident is also a reminder of the risks and challenges associated with the smuggling of drugs and other illicit goods.

The truck was stopped at the port and its contents were seized by Revenue officials. An investigation into the origin and destination of the drugs is ongoing. The discovery of the large quantity of illegal drugs is a significant blow to organized crime groups that have been using the port to smuggle drugs into the country. Revenue officials have praised the work of the profiling system in identifying the drugs and preventing them from entering the country's supply chain.

The incident highlights the importance of effective border control and the need for continued investment in technology and resources to combat organized crime. The discovery also raises concerns about the scale and scope of organized crime in Ireland and the need for a more coordinated approach to tackling the issue. The incident is also a reminder of the risks and challenges associated with the smuggling of drugs and other illicit goods.

Revenue officials have praised the work of the profiling system in identifying the drugs and preventing them from entering the country's supply chain. The incident highlights the importance of effective border control and the need for continued investment in technology and resources to combat organized crime. The discovery also raises concerns about the scale and scope of organized crime in Ireland and the need for a more coordinated approach to tackling the issue





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Truck Rosslare Port Herbal Cannabis Cannabis Resin Organized Crime

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Major manhunt underway after drug kingpin escapes from open prison in WarringtonA major manhunt is underway after Daniel Buckley, a prominent drug kingpin, made a daring escape from HMP Thorn Cross in Appleton, Warrington. The 37-year-old was last seen on the morning of Saturday, 30 May. Detectives are carrying out extensive enquiries to track down Buckley, who was jailed for 16 years and four months in January 2024 for his leading role in an organised crime syndicate. He was convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply amphetamine, money laundering, and possession of amphetamine with intent to supply. Buckley is described as 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with dark hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a grey t-shirt beneath a grey jacket, black jogging bottoms, grey Nike trainers, and was carrying a white shopping bag. Officers have noted that he has established connections to the Manchester area, particularly within Failsworth and Openshaw. Police are urging anyone with information on his location to contact them immediately.

Read more »

Court Hears Gill Provided No Evidence of Unfair Trial Risk in Extradition CaseThe High Court has heard that Jonathan Gill has failed to provide any evidence to support his claim that his extradition to the UK would carry a serious risk of a fundamentally unfair trial. The core of his challenge revolves around the use of EncroChat evidence, arguing that post-Brexit UK legal protections are inferior to those in the EU.

Read more »

Republican-controlled House deals symbolic blow to Trump over Iran warVote blocks president from carrying out more strikes in Middle East without congressional approval

Read more »

Rory McIlroy Shows Generosity at Memorial TournamentRory McIlroy stopped to sign an autograph for a young fan at the Memorial Tournament, showing his warm and generous side.

Read more »

Alan Brazil says his heart stopped beating during life-saving liver transplantAlan Brazil has been absent from TalkSPORT in recent months due to health issues, but the former Tottenham and Manchester United striker has now returned to say his heart stopped during a life-saving liver transplant operation

Read more »