Truly Distinctive Property: Adare & Limerick City Achievable, Stunning Woodland Setting, Exceptional Limekiln Reception Room

Experience contemporary luxury and historical charm in this exceptional property, set within a private woodland setting and featuring a striking tower design with a stainless steel cantilever spiral staircase. The limekiln reception room offers a unique and atmospheric space ideal for entertaining, with exposed sandstone walls, a feature fireplace, handcrafted oak beams, and subtle integrated lighting.

Incorporating a restored early 18th-century limekiln, this property is perched within a private woodland setting and boasts a striking tower design with a stainless steel cantilever spiral staircase.

This exceptional residence presents a rare opportunity to acquire a truly distinctive home, expertly designed in collaboration with skilled interior and landscape professionals. Blending historic character with contemporary luxury, the property combines a restored limekiln dating from the early 18th century and offers a tranquil setting within Ballinruane Wood off the West Limerick Scenic Drive, easily accessible from Adare and Limerick city.

The limekiln reception room is a standout feature, showcasing exposed sandstone walls, a feature fireplace, handcrafted oak beams, and subtle integrated lighting. The open-plan kitchen and living area, designed for modern living, features a sleek fitted kitchen with generous storage, premium worktops, and integrated appliances, complemented by a central island and breakfast bar. The five spacious bedrooms, four of which are en-suites, are finished to a high standard with quality materials and excellent natural light throughout.

A dramatic spiral staircase leads to the upper levels, where a bright landing opens to a roof terrace, a secluded and beautifully maintained outdoor space with a built-in BBQ and private putting green





image_magazine / 🏆 17. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Countryside Zettel Krone Fordrive Retreat

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Budgeting for Renovations in Rental Property: A Guide to Hiring a Chartered Building Surveyor for a Thorough InspectionDiscover the importance of hiring a Chartered Building Surveyor to get a comprehensive assessment of your rental property, especially if you're unaware of the potential issues.

Read more »

Temporary train station in Adare costing €3 millionTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Siblings plead guilty in Limerick hotel assaultA prominent publican's daughter and son have pleaded guilty to assaulting two men at a hotel in Adare, Co Limerick, two and a half years ago, despite a pending scheduled hearing.

Read more »

Passing on Overseas Properties: Planning Ahead for Unforeseen Outcomes and Hefty TaxesFamilies who bought properties overseas, either for personal or investment use, need to carefully plan how they will pass on those assets when they die, or risk unforeseen outcomes and hefty taxes. A flood of overseas property-buying in the 1990s and since means we are now looking at the first generation of many Irish families who are facing the challenge of how to pass on an overseas property.

Read more »