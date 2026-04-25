Trump Accuses Iran of Internal Chaos, Claims US Holds ‘All the Cards’

Former US President Donald Trump has criticized the Iranian leadership, alleging internal division and asserting American strength amid ongoing tensions and stalled diplomatic efforts. The situation remains volatile with Iran refusing direct talks unless the US abandons 'maximalist demands'.

Former US President Donald Trump has sharply criticized the Iran ian leadership, alleging internal discord and a lack of clear direction, while simultaneously asserting American strength in the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

This follows a period of diplomatic efforts, spearheaded by Pakistan as a mediator, to de-escalate the two-month conflict that began with US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran in late February. Trump announced the cancellation of a planned visit by his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, citing the perceived confusion and infighting within the Iranian government. In a social media post, Trump stated, “Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work!

Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their leadership. Nobody knows who is in charge, including them. Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!

” This rhetoric underscores a hardline stance and a belief in the United States’ advantageous position in negotiations. The recent diplomatic push involved Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s visit to Islamabad, Pakistan, where he engaged in talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other high-ranking officials. While Araghchi characterized the visit as “very fruitful” and stated that he had conveyed Iran’s position on establishing a framework for a permanent end to the conflict, no significant breakthrough was reported.

He subsequently traveled to Muscat, Oman, for further discussions with Omani officials regarding bilateral relations and regional developments. However, Iranian sources have indicated that Tehran remains unwilling to engage in direct talks with the United States unless Washington abandons what they deem “maximalist demands.

” This impasse is further complicated by the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global oil and gas shipments, which Iran has largely restricted, and the continued US blockade of Iranian oil exports. The conflict has already had a significant economic impact, driving up energy prices and contributing to global inflationary pressures, thereby jeopardizing global economic growth. The current situation represents a precarious balance between escalating tensions and potential diplomatic resolution.

The initial conflict, triggered by US-Israeli airstrikes, has seen Iran retaliate against Israel, US bases, and Gulf states. While a ceasefire is currently in effect, the underlying issues remain unresolved. The White House had previously expressed cautious optimism about recent progress from the Iranian side, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt anticipating further developments over the weekend and Vice President JD Vance preparing for potential travel to Pakistan.

However, Trump’s latest statements suggest a return to a more confrontational approach. The Iranian diplomatic source in Islamabad reiterated Tehran’s firm stance, stating that they would not concede to “maximalist demands” from the US. The future trajectory of the conflict hinges on whether both sides can overcome their entrenched positions and find common ground for meaningful negotiations, or if the situation will continue to deteriorate, potentially leading to a wider and more devastating conflict.

The global community closely monitors these developments, recognizing the far-reaching implications for energy security, economic stability, and regional peace





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