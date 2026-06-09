Trump Booed at NBA Finals, Alleges 'Rigged' LA Mayoral Election Amid Democratic Surge

President Donald Trump faced a chorus of boos at the NBA Finals in New York while simultaneously claiming the Los Angeles mayoral race was rigged after a Republican candidate lost his lead to a Democrat. The allegations, amplified by Vice President Vance and Elon Musk, were dismissed by Democrats as a misreading of typical late-voting patterns.

Donald Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, where he was met with deafening boos from the crowd. The Knicks fanbase, known for its passionate and often hostile reception to visiting celebrities, directed a particularly thunderous backlash toward the president.

His appearance included being shown on the jumbotron during the national anthem alongside his granddaughter Kai and Knicks owner James Dolan. The magnitude of the booing was in stark contrast to his previous visit to the arena for a 2024 campaign rally. Amid the NBA game, Trump turned his attention to the Los Angeles mayoral race, where he alleged widespread election fraud on social media.

He targeted the unfolding vote count after reality star Spencer Pratt, a Republican-leaning anti-establishment candidate, saw his narrow lead vanish and was overtaken by Democratic councilwoman Nithya Raman. Major networks declared Raman as the official runner-up, setting up a general election against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass. Trump claimed it was "not possible" for Pratt to have lost and decried a "rigged" process, stating, "3rd World Nation. Rigged Elections!

" He also referenced California's Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton, alleging the system was rigged against him as well. Vice President JD Vance echoed these fraud claims during a Fox News interview, suggesting it was "shady" that ballots were still being counted and that the results coincidentally eliminated a Republican from the runoff. He pointed to California's lack of a strict voter ID requirement as a vulnerability.

Elon Musk amplified the narrative on X, posting "The system is rotten" and "The level of fraud here is mind-blowing.

" Democratic strategists, however, explained Raman's late surge as typical of Democratic voters, who often wait to vote in person rather than casting early mail-in ballots. Raman herself had framed her campaign as a progressive alternative to Pratt, linking him to far-right MAGA politics. In a statement, she expressed honor at the results and vowed to continue fighting for a "healthier, safer, more affordable and more joyful Los Angeles.





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Trump NBA Finals Booed Los Angeles Mayoral Race Election Fraud Spencer Pratt Nithya Raman Karen Bass Vance Elon Musk California Election

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