Trump Claims Deal With Netanyahu To Halt $4 Billion Israel Aid

President Trump asserts an agreement with Prime Minister Netanyahu to cease $4 billion in annual funding by year-end, citing political strategy and shifting US public sentiment.

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he has reached a deal with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to halt $4 billion in financial support to Israel after the end of this year. The statement was made during an appearance on Fox News' Fox & Friends programme, where the President claimed the two leaders agreed months ago to stop these payments.

Core Details Of Funding Halt

Trump stated that Israel no longer requires the funding and emphasized that the decision was part of a broader agreement between himself and Netanyahu. He clarified that while Washington will stop the regular payments, the United States would still assist Israel if specific needs arise in the future. This announcement comes amid ongoing conversations about how Washington's assistance to Israel might evolve beyond the current memorandum of understanding.

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The exact nature of the funding being stopped remains unclear, as does the mechanism for halting it at the end of the year. The existing memorandum of understanding provides $3.8 billion in US military aid to Israel annually and does not expire until 2028. Despite this long-term framework, the President insisted that the $4 billion figure represents the amount currently being discussed for cessation.

Political Motivations And Stakeholder Views

According to Trump, the decision was influenced by criticism from Democrats and left-wing politicians who use US financial support for Israel as a talking point against Republicans. He argued that continuing the payments allows opponents to signal unfairness, which he sought to prevent. Specifically, Trump mentioned Abdul El-Sayed, a candidate aiming to become the first Muslim US senator, as an example of someone using the issue to attack his administration.

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El-Sayed had previously opposed unconditional military aid to Israel, arguing that US funding should prioritize American citizens. Trump dismissed these criticisms, stating that Israel does not need the money and that the United States should not suffer slings from what he termed lunatics like El-Sayed when the aid is unnecessary. This rationale highlights the growing domestic political pressure surrounding foreign aid decisions.

Shifting Public Support And Future Implications

US public support for Israel has declined significantly since the Gaza war began in 2023, particularly among Democratic voters. A June Quinnipiac University poll revealed that 48 percent of voters and 66 percent of Democrats believe the US is too supportive of Israel. These figures represent a sharp increase from 16 percent and 20 percent respectively when the question was first asked in 2017.

This shift in sentiment has led to candidates critical of Israel winning Democratic primaries, with even moderate lawmakers increasingly willing to challenge decades of established US support. Some members of Trump's Maga movement have also become critical of Israel, accusing it of misleading him regarding the ease of defeating Iran in a potential conflict.

Congress passed a law in 2020 authorizing funding for Israel, but the Senate and House of Representatives must still pass appropriations bills every year to distribute and release the funds. Neither the White House nor Netanyahu's office responded to Reuters' requests for comment regarding the President's claims. In October, Netanyahu warned that America had changed and that tens of billions in defense budget aid might not continue, aligning with the current trajectory suggested by Trump's recent statements.