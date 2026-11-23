President Donald Trump states he personally influenced Nvidia's board to reinstate CEO Jensen Huang following a scandal, sparking a 31 percent stock surge.

President Donald Trump stated on Monday that he personally intervened with Nvidia's board of directors to ensure the reinstatement of CEO Jensen Huang, a move that immediately triggered a massive rally in the company's stock price. The president claimed he convinced board members to reverse their decision to remove Huang from his post less than two weeks prior to the announcement. This reversal comes amid a complex backdrop involving allegations of extramarital affairs and national security concerns regarding a client linked to China.

Trump's Direct Influence on Corporate Leadership

The President spoke with CNBC on Monday to detail his direct communications with Nvidia's leadership, asserting that his input was pivotal in the board's final vote. He revealed that he had been speaking with the board both directly and indirectly, emphasizing that he felt strongly about retaining the chief executive. When asked if the board would have reinstated Huang without his involvement, Trump confidently answered that he believed his intervention was very important to the outcome. He noted that he spoke with Huang on Sunday night, describing the CEO as excited and a good person who had gone through a difficult period.

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Scandal Involves Alice Huang and Spy Allegations

The turmoil at Nvidia began when Huang stepped down following revelations that he had affairs with at least one Nvidia executive and a client named Alice Huang. US intelligence suspects that Alice Huang is a Chinese spy, and her company, Megaseed, is suspected of diverting restricted Nvidia AI chips to China. The board initially removed Jensen Huang from his role shortly after these disclosures became public, citing the severity of the security and ethical implications. The investigation into Alice Huang and the potential leakage of restricted technology has cast a long shadow over the chipmaker's operations and governance.

Stock Market Surge and Political Financial Ties

Following the news of Jensen Huang's reinstatement, Nvidia's stock price skyrocketed, rising 31 percent by early afternoon to reach $164.54 (€151.16). President Trump also disclosed his own financial ties to the company, revealing in his 2025 annual financial disclosure that he owned at least $1 million (€920,000) in Nvidia stock. His holdings likely grew during the current year, with records showing he completed 43 Nvidia transactions up to the end of September, including 28 purchases and 15 sales. The White House has maintained that these investments are managed by outside advisers and do not pose a conflict of interest, though Trump acknowledged the market decline likely influenced his thinking while citing long-term impacts as the bigger factor.

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Upcoming Senate Testimony on Export Controls

Despite the corporate leadership change, significant scrutiny remains as Huang prepares to testify before the US Senate Banking Committee on December 3rd. Senator Tim Scott, the chairman of the panel, announced that the hearing will focus on oversight of US export controls, a critical issue for a company that markets AI chips globally. The committee requested the testimony earlier this month after Huang admitted to his extramarital affair with Alice Huang, who is under investigation for spying. The hearing represents a continuation of the probe into the incident, even as the company stabilizes under its reinstated chief executive.

Broader Economic Impact and Stakeholder Reactions

The situation at Nvidia highlights the intersection of corporate governance, national security, and high-level political influence in the technology sector. President Trump consulted with several figures, including Vice President JD Vance, before expressing his support for Huang's return. He described the reinstatement as a great day for both the market and the country, reflecting optimism about the stability of the AI chip leader. As the Senate prepares for its December 3rd hearing, stakeholders will be watching to see how the company addresses export control mechanisms while continuing to navigate the geopolitical tensions surrounding its core business.