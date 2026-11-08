Trump Claims Stock Market Victory Amidst Election-Driven Volatility

Donald Trump asserts credit for record stock highs following US midterm elections, despite initial rallies driven by divided government hopes and subsequent AI regulation fears.

Donald Trump has intensified his public campaign to associate his political legacy with recent financial market achievements, issuing a social media post that claimed direct responsibility for a surge in major US indices. This declaration came immediately after Democrats secured a landslide victory in the US midterm elections, a political shift that initially triggered a significant rally in global equities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced its strongest single-day performance in eighteen months during this period of post-election optimism. Concurrently, the S&P 500 index climbed to achieve new all-time highs, reflecting a temporary burst of investor confidence that contradicted prior political warnings.

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Trump Claims Record Highs Despite Political Shift

President Donald J. Trump explicitly highlighted these financial gains in a message posted to his social media platform, stating that the stock market had reached another record high. He specified that the market had achieved ninety-one consecutive days of record highs in a period of less than two years. He further asserted that individual retirement accounts, specifically forty-one-kay plans, were now at record-setting levels due to this upward trajectory.

This claim of credit is particularly notable given Trump's previous assertions that a Democratic victory would trigger a depression comparable to the market crash of 1929. The stark contrast between his prior warnings and his current celebration of the same market movements has drawn significant attention from financial observers and political commentators alike.

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Divided Government Spurs Initial Market Optimism

The initial surge in stock prices was primarily driven by investor anticipation of policy constraints resulting from a divided government. Financial markets generally dislike uncertainty, and the prospect of a Democratic-controlled Congress checking executive power made sweeping regulatory changes or radical policy shifts appear more difficult to implement. This political stalemate was viewed by some investors as a stabilizing factor that would protect existing corporate profitability.

Additionally, the possibility of a more conciliatory diplomatic approach toward Iran was seen as a positive indicator for global energy markets. The expectation of reduced geopolitical tension helped send oil prices tumbling, which contributed to the initial positive market sentiment before the mood shifted later in the week.

AI Regulation Fears Trigger Sharp Market Decline

The optimistic atmosphere changed sharply on Thursday, as equities plunged in response to new fears regarding artificial intelligence regulation. Investors began to worry that Democratic control of legislative bodies would lead to tougher oversight and stricter rules for the rapidly growing AI industry. This development introduced a new layer of uncertainty that quickly erased the earlier gains achieved during the initial election aftermath.

This reversal highlights the vulnerability of the AI investment boom to political changes. The same election results that potentially constrained Trump's executive authority also introduced risks for tech sector growth, creating a complex dynamic where the political outcome had immediate and contradictory impacts on different market segments.

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Presidential Influence on Markets Remains Limited

Financial experts note that Trump's boastful attribution of market gains is largely misplaced, as presidents have relatively little direct influence over share prices. Stock valuations are primarily driven by fundamental factors such as corporate earnings reports, interest rate policies, and broader economic valuations rather than political affiliation. Furthermore, markets tend to rise over long periods, allowing most US presidents to claim credit for numerous record highs regardless of their specific policies.

However, Jeremy Siegel, a finance professor at the Wharton School, described Trump as the most pro-stock-market president in US history based on his identification with market performance. Siegel argues that this vanity can act as a check on policy excesses, as seen when Trump retreated from sweeping tariffs in April 2025 after markets and bond yields turned against him, demonstrating that market pressure can indeed influence political decisions.