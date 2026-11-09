Trump Concedes Immigration Policy Was Too Tough After Midterm Loss

President Donald Trump admits his immigration strategy was too severe following Republican midterm defeats, signaling a potential bipartisan amnesty deal. The shift comes after polling showed voters rejected the harsh enforcement measures.

President Donald Trump publicly acknowledged that his administration's aggressive immigration enforcement was too harsh, offering a tentative opening for bipartisan negotiations on amnesty following the Republican Party's significant losses in the midterm elections. In a television interview broadcast on Sunday, the President conceded that the severity of his deportation campaign alienated a segment of the electorate, suggesting a strategic pivot toward more moderate policies to reconcile with voters who felt the approach was excessive.

Trump Adjusts Stance on Deportation Strategy

During the interview on the CBS 60 Minutes programme, which was filmed on Friday morning, President Trump stated that he recognized the deportation drive had been overly severe, particularly regarding the removal of undocumented individuals who held stable employment. He explained that federal agents had deported people with good jobs, noting that a large portion of the country believes these individuals should be permitted to remain if they are law-abiding residents with strong community ties.

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The President distinguished between different factions within the Republican coalition, acknowledging that while a group on the far right desired the removal of everyone regardless of status, others held a more modified viewpoint. He articulated a preference for targeting dangerous individuals, such as killers and drug dealers, while allowing long-term residents, some of whom have been in the country for ten to fifteen years, to negotiate a legal pathway to stay.

Potential Bipartisan Negotiations with Democrats

Addressing the possibility of legislative cooperation, President Trump indicated that a legal status deal with Democrats was actually doable and that he was willing to collaborate with lawmakers to achieve meaningful immigration reform. He specifically mentioned Texas senator-elect James Talarico as a potential partner in these discussions, signaling a departure from the confrontational rhetoric that dominated his re-election campaign two years ago.

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While the President had previously made immigration a central pillar of his political platform and oversaw a sweeping crackdown that saw Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers conduct widespread community raids, the subsequent public backlash has forced a reassessment of these tactics. The enforcement operations led to violent confrontations, including public shoot-outs and multiple deaths, which contributed to negative public perception and influenced voter behavior in the recent elections.

Midterm Defeat and Messaging Failures on Economy

In a candid admission of political missteps, President Trump attributed part of the Republican defeat to bad messaging regarding the economy, despite citing historically positive economic indicators and record-high stock market levels. He expressed disagreement with none of the data but acknowledged that the narrative presented to voters failed to resonate, with Senator JD Vance suggesting that the decision to launch a war with Iran was the primary reason for the electoral loss.

Despite the electoral setback, the President maintained that his decision to initiate the conflict with Iran was justified by the necessity of preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. This stance highlights a complex political landscape where strategic military decisions clashed with domestic economic messaging, creating a challenging environment for the ruling party as they seek to rebuild voter confidence in their policy directions.

Appointment of Stephen Miller and Broader Policy Shifts

The interview occurred shortly before President Trump announced the appointment of immigration hardliner Stephen Miller as his new chief of staff, a move that some observers viewed as contradictory to his recent calls for moderation. However, the President also indicated a willingness to work with Democrats on artificial intelligence safety regulations, insisting that he was open to implementing guardrails as long as they did not diminish the United States' leadership position in the technology sector.

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He emphasized that while he accepted the need for regulatory oversight, he remained committed to ensuring the country did not fall into a second-place position globally, particularly in contrast to China, which he claimed had no such restrictions. This perspective suggests that while the administration may soften its tone on immigration, it will likely maintain a rigid stance on technological dominance and national security priorities in the coming legislative sessions.

Unyielding Opposition to Political Rivals

Despite these potential openings for cooperation on specific policy issues, President Trump made it clear that his personal animosity toward former Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former FBI director James Comey remained unchanged. He stated that he considered both individuals to be extremely dishonest and bad for the country, admitting that he could never forgive them even if it cost him entry to heaven due to his deep-seated belief that they were detrimental to the nation.

The President reiterated that his love for the country far outweighed his ability to reconcile with perceived enemies, confirming that he would always harbor hatred toward those he views as threats to his political and ideological goals. This distinction between policy pragmatism and personal vendetta underscores the complex dynamics of his administration, where legislative negotiations may proceed on specific issues while deep political divisions persist on a personal level.