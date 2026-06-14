Trump declares US‑Iran agreement that will reopen Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that a deal with Iran has been finalized, calling for the immediate end of the US naval blockade and the resumption of commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, despite recent Israeli strikes in Lebanon and divergent regional positions.

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that a agreement had been reached between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran that would lead to the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The statement was posted on his Truth Social platform where he wrote that the deal was now complete and that the United States was authorising the immediate removal of the naval blockade that had been in place for months. He expressed optimism that commercial shipping could resume and that oil flows would be restored, urging ships around the world to prepare their engines for the expected traffic.

While the exact details of the agreement were not disclosed, the announcement marked a significant diplomatic shift after months of heightened tension over Iranian nuclear activities and regional disputes. The announcement came amid a volatile regional backdrop. Earlier on Sunday, Iranian negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf posted on the social network X that Israel's recent strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut, which Israel said targeted Hezbollah fighters, demonstrated a lack of US resolve to honour its commitments.

Iran's foreign ministry blamed the United States for the attack and warned of a strong response, with the joint military command stating that its finger was on the trigger ready to fire at the enemy's heart. In a separate post, Trump described the Beirut attack as unfortunate and out of step with the peace efforts he said were close to culmination, noting that the incident occurred on a special day when a peace deal with Iran was within reach.

The diplomatic overture was further complicated by differing positions among regional leaders. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif referenced the deal in remarks earlier on Sunday, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that any American concessions would need to be compatible with Israel's security concerns and its ongoing operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the US‑Iran negotiations and has pressured Washington to limit Israeli military actions in order to preserve the fragile diplomatic process. Analysts suggest that the announced agreement could pave the way for the lifting of sanctions on Iran, the restoration of normal shipping routes, and a de‑escalation of tensions in the Gulf, but the durability of the deal will depend on how quickly the parties can address the underlying security concerns that have driven recent confrontations in the region





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US‑Iran Relations Strait Of Hormuz Middle East Security Israel‑Hezbollah Conflict Diplomatic Negotiations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Military action flares as potential Iran peace deal loomsProposed deal calls for reopening of Strait of Hormuz and lifting of US blockade

Read more »

Workers Remove Trump's Name from Kennedy Center After Court OrderCrews removed Donald Trump's name from the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., following a court-ordered deadline, as legal battles and weather delays marked the process.

Read more »

World Cup 2026: Flags, Identity, and Divided Loyalties Amid US-Iran TensionsThe upcoming 2026 World Cup highlights the complex relationship between sports, national symbols, and politics, as flags become contested terrain. With Iran set to play in the United States amid ongoing hostility, the pre‑revolutionary Lion and Sun flag has been banned by FIFA, raising questions about fan expression and protest. Meanwhile, in Ireland, the tricolour is increasingly used by anti‑immigration groups, prompting reflection on how a flag celebrating a multicultural team can be repurposed to signal exclusion. These developments underscore how sporting events mirror broader cultural and geopolitical conflicts.

Read more »

US-Iran Negotiations Show Optimism Amid Framework Agreement TalksNegotiations between the United States and Iran show increased optimism, with a potential framework agreement including a 60-day ceasefire and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, though no final deal has been confirmed yet.

Read more »