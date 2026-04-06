Trump Escalates Iran Threats, Promises Destruction if Deadline Missed

Former President Donald Trump threatens Iran with severe consequences, including the destruction of power plants and bridges, if the country fails to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by a set deadline. The statements, delivered at the White House, have drawn international condemnation and heightened fears of a wider conflict.

In a highly charged address at the White House, former US President Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric against Iran , threatening severe consequences if Tehran fails to meet a deadline regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Trump's statements, delivered hours after a late-night tirade on social media, included a threat to obliterate Iran 's power plants and bridges if the waterway, crucial for global oil transport, remained closed.

This aggressive stance comes amid escalating tensions between the two nations, with the US deploying military assets and issuing warnings. Trump's comments, made in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, signaled a potential escalation of the conflict, drawing condemnation from international bodies and raising concerns about the potential for widespread destruction. \Trump's pronouncements extended beyond mere threats, encompassing claims about military capabilities and alliances. He boasted about a US 'Doomsday plane' circling a nuclear command center, underscoring the potential for nuclear conflict. Trump expressed disappointment with NATO's response and criticized the UK's military readiness, saying they only have 'two old broken aircraft carriers.' He also stated his belief that talks with Iran were 'going fine,' even as he reiterated the deadline for a ceasefire. However, the apparent contradiction between these statements and his threats to inflict massive destruction highlighted the precariousness of the situation. He also stated that he was 'not at all' concerned about committing war crimes and pretended to aim a sniper gun during an update on the war. Furthermore, Trump suggested that if Iran does not comply with the demands, the nation would be returned to the 'stone ages,' emphasizing the severity of the consequences. \The former president's rhetoric sparked immediate reactions and condemnation. A UN spokesman warned against attacks on civilian infrastructure, citing international law. Trump, however, remained defiant, suggesting that his plan for Iran was the best but would not be revealed to the media. The threats, made with apparent disregard for international norms, represent a significant departure from diplomatic efforts and signal a potential for a devastating military response. Trump's language and actions drew sharp criticism, with many observers expressing concerns about the potential for humanitarian disaster and the risk of a wider conflict. He also announced that he 'can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon, we have regime change and they are sharper and I think far less radical,' suggesting a shift in US strategy. The situation remains highly volatile, with the world watching as the clock ticks down to Trump's stated deadline and the potential for a catastrophic turn of events





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