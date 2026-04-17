Trump Hails Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Amidst Iran Nuclear Warning and Diplomatic Maneuvers

President Trump announces a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, claiming credit for brokering the deal. He also issues a warning to Iran regarding nuclear proliferation and discusses potential economic benefits of a US-Iran agreement. The developments occur as Lebanon's President Aoun reportedly declines direct talks with Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu, despite invitations to the White House.

President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, referencing a potential nuclear holocaust if an agreement with the United States is not reached. Addressing journalists before departing for Las Vegas, Trump expressed optimism about the proximity of a deal with Iran, highlighting its potential economic benefits, including lower oil prices and reduced inflation. More significantly, he emphasized the avoidance of a catastrophic nuclear event.

In a parallel development, Israel and Lebanon have reportedly agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, a significant diplomatic achievement following weeks of intense cross-border hostilities and Israeli airstrikes that have resulted in substantial casualties in Lebanon. Trump announced the ceasefire's commencement time on Truth Social, taking credit for mediating the agreement. He detailed his conversations with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, stating their commitment to peace through this formal 10-day ceasefire starting at 5 P.M. EST. Trump also noted a historic meeting between the two nations' representatives in Washington D.C., facilitated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, marking their first such encounter in 34 years. He has tasked Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Rubio, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Razin' Caine with working towards a lasting peace between Israel and Lebanon. Trump proudly declared this as his tenth conflict resolution, aiming to conclude it successfully. This ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon could have profound implications for ongoing peace discussions between the US and Iran. Iran had previously made a ceasefire in Lebanon a non-negotiable prerequisite for engaging in any US demands during earlier peace talks in Pakistan. Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, reiterated Tehran's push for a permanent ceasefire across all conflict zones to his Lebanese counterpart, Nabih Berri, emphasizing its importance on par with a ceasefire within Iran itself. President Trump further extended an invitation to both Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Aoun to the White House for direct peace talks, aiming for the first meaningful bilateral discussions since 1983. He expressed confidence in achieving a swift peace. However, records indicate that the most recent significant negotiations between Israel and Lebanon occurred in 1993, not 1983, leaving room for speculation regarding the accuracy of Trump's reference. Adding a layer of complexity, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has reportedly declined a face-to-face meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Aoun maintained that Washington understands Lebanon's stance. While Aoun's office confirmed the call with Rubio, no mention of a meeting with Netanyahu was made, and Netanyahu's office remained silent on the matter. Lebanon and Israel held their first direct diplomatic talks in decades in Washington on Tuesday, following an extended period of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Lebanon's position, as communicated to Washington, is that a ceasefire must precede any direct negotiations, alongside a commitment to disarm Hezbollah. The US has not publicly endorsed a ceasefire as a prerequisite, while Israel views the talks as peace negotiations focused on Hezbollah's disarmament. The conflict persisted with ongoing exchanges of fire across the border, including rocket and drone attacks from Hezbollah into northern Israel and intensified Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon, particularly near key towns like Tyre and Bint Jbeil. The historical context is significant, as Lebanon and Israel have technically remained in a state of war since Israel's establishment in 1948, with considerable internal division within Lebanon regarding diplomatic engagement with Israel





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