President Donald Trump has issued a strong rebuke to Iran regarding its actions in the Strait of Hormuz, stating that the nation "can't blackmail us." This statement comes after Iran reneged on a decision to reopen the vital shipping lane and is now demanding payment for passage. The US President also reiterated claims of significant degradation of Iran's military capabilities.

President Donald Trump has delivered a powerful, four-word ultimatum to Iran concerning the ongoing dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil trade. The President declared unequivocally, "they can't blackmail us," in response to Iran 's apparent reversal of its decision to permit unimpeded passage through the vital waterway. This assertion from the White House signals a hardening of the US stance amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Trump's remarks were made in conjunction with his repeated claims that the United States has significantly crippled Iran's leadership, naval, and air force capabilities, suggesting a strategic weakening of the Iranian state. During a press briefing, President Trump elaborated on the situation, stating, "We have very good conversations going on. It's working out very well - they got a little cute as they have been doing for 47 years. They wanted to close up the strait again, as they've been doing for years, they can't blackmail us. We'll have some information by the end of the day. We're talking to them, we're taking a tough stand." This defiant tone underscores the American administration's resolve in navigating the complexities of regional maritime security. The situation has taken a significant turn as Tehran is now reportedly demanding that ships pay a fee to transit the Strait of Hormuz after previously announcing its reopening. A statement disseminated through the Fars news agency, attributed to the Supreme National Security Council, indicated that Iran intends to "supervise and control traffic through the shipping route until the war is definitively ended and a lasting peace is achieved." Furthermore, the council stipulated that vessels would be required to cover "the costs related to security, safety, and environmental protection services" to gain passage. Prior to entering the strait, ships would also need to furnish Iran with comprehensive details about their vessel and obtain a formal certificate of transit. The Iranian military's joint command has asserted that "control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state ... under strict management and control of the armed forces." This declaration on Saturday also carried a stern warning: transit through the strait would continue to be obstructed as long as the United States maintained its blockade of Iranian ports. The military statement leveled accusations of "piracy" against the US, characterizing its "so-called blockade" as an act of maritime robbery. The operational command of the Iranian military, identified as Khatam Al-Anbiya, further emphasized this position by stating, "Until the US restores the complete freedom of navigation for vessels from an Iranian origin to a destination, and from a destination back to Iran, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will remain strictly controlled and in its previous state." This announcement followed President Trump's statement on Friday, following Iran's initial announcement of the strait's reopening, that the American blockade "will remain in full force" until Tehran negotiates a comprehensive deal with the US, including concessions on its nuclear program. While maritime traffic through this crucial waterway saw a brief increase on the morning of the announcement, the extent to which vessels were able to successfully transit remains uncertain. The Irish Mirror is committed to providing its readers with in-depth coverage of such significant international developments, encouraging readers to make it their preferred source for exclusive news





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