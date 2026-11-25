Analysis of Donald Trump's potential post-midterm paths, focusing on self-enrichment, dissociation from the GOP, or radicalizing his Maga agenda via Stephen Miller.

Following the recent midterm elections, a significant shift in voter behavior has emerged among the Republican base, with many supporters realizing they had been misled by Donald Trump. Voters who had backed his party for the past decade either stayed home or switched to the Democratic Party, citing Trump's failure to keep United States out of foreign wars, his inability to bring down inflation, and his unfulfilled promise to drain the swamp of Washington corruption.

Trump's Dissociation from Republican Voters

As a direct result of these midterms results, Trump has begun to blame other Republicans for the electoral losses rather than accepting personal responsibility. He claimed that if he himself had been on the ballot, the party would have won in a landslide, a perspective that allows him to psychologically maintain his image as a winner despite the defeat. This marks a strategic shift from the 2020 election, where he attempted to discredit results; now, he can simply label his party colleagues as the losers.

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Unlike Nigel Farage or Marine Le Pen, who built long-term political movements, Trump did not spend his life constructing a lasting ideological framework. Until he ran for president, he was not even a registered Republican, making his current political alignment appear more transactional than principled. This context is vital for understanding his potential next moves in the White House.

Path to Self-Enrichment and Legal Impunity

The most hopeful scenario suggests that Trump will take his winnings and cut his losses, using his second term to enrich himself and his family to a staggering degree. Falsely claiming he was a billionaire helped Trump win the presidency, but it was only holding the office that enabled him to become an actual billionaire. Recent US Supreme Court rulings give presidents a high degree of impunity, allowing Trump to offer unconditional pardons to his inner circle and potentially himself.

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To assuage his ego, Trump plans to leave monuments to his power in the physical landscape of Washington, most notably in his renovation of the White House East Wing. This project has consumed much of his attention, serving as a tangible legacy of his tenure. The true con man does not care what happens to his marks after he has taken their money, suggesting this path of least resistance might be his preferred outcome.

Risks of Doubling Down on the Maga Agenda

The alternative scenario, however, is far more dangerous for the political landscape. Trump craves attention and adulation, a trait inherited from his father Fred Trump, who was content to defraud the US federal government by overestimating building costs for public housing projects. Donald Trump, however, wanted to be a celebrity, famously pretending to be a publicist named John Barron to report on his doings to the tabloid press.

His appointment of Stephen Miller as his new chief of staff signals a potential radicalization of his policies. Miller is the most right-wing person in Trump's circle, previously architecting the cruel family separation policy for migrants at the border. The Southern Poverty Law Centre characterizes Miller as an advocate of open white nationalism based on leaked emails promoting the racist great replacement theory.

Impact of Stephen Miller's Chief of Staff Role

As the new chief of staff, Miller manages day-to-day operations and controls access to the president, acting as his top adviser. This role is pivotal in determining the administration's direction, and Miller's selection suggests Trump is gearing up for a fight rather than disengaging. Miller acknowledges few checks on presidential authority, raising concerns about the future governance of the nation.

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Voters who realize they have been tricked by Trump are unlikely to return to him, even if he ends the Iran war or lowers inflation. The only place Trump can receive adoration is among his hard-core Maga Base. This dynamic suggests that instead of moderating his policies in response to his midterm defeat, Trump may intensify his hardline stance to maintain his core support.

The appointment of a figure like Stephen Miller, who is known for his pugnacious personality and extreme views, indicates a shift toward confrontation. If Trump cannot regain the broader electorate, he will likely focus on consolidating his power within his loyalist faction. This strategy could lead to increased polarization and a more aggressive implementation of his previous controversial policies.

Ultimately, the best-case scenario involves Trump using the presidency to enrich himself and escape consequences, while the worst-case involves a radicalized agenda driven by Miller. The choice between these paths will define the remainder of Trump's time in office and impact the future of the Republican Party. The political world will be watching closely to see which direction he chooses.