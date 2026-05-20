Trump-Putin and Xi-Xi: Contrasting Visit Dynamics

The article highlights the stark contrast in the visit dynamics of US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin compared to those of China's President Xi Jinping. Trump's visit focused on stabilising superpower relations and de-escalating conflicts, while Putin's visit celebrated the partnership between Russia and China. Xi Jinping's visit was focused on consolidating China's alignment with Russia, including a joint statement and planned gas pipeline deal.

The protocol on Trump and Putin's visits to China was almost identical, but the tone and the body language were strikingly different. Trump's visit was to stabilise the relationship between the superpowers and de-escalate conflict over trade imbalance and critical minerals.

The joint statement between Putin and Xi highlighted their partnership and personal bond. Putin blamed increasing rivalry and rising tensions on the US and its allies' use of economic sanctions, while condemning their aggressive policies





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