Ukraine, Russia, and the United States met in Abu Dhabi to discuss peace terms. President Trump claims a deal is near, raising concerns about territorial concessions and human rights abuses.

Negotiations between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States have resumed after a nine-month hiatus, sparking renewed global attention on the conflict. Delegations from these nations convened in Abu Dhabi earlier this week, marking the first direct multilateral talks since early last year. Subsequently, White House envoys traveled to the Kremlin for meetings with Russia n President Vladimir Putin before heading to Dublin. In Dublin, they held discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the sidelines of a European summit, signaling a high-level diplomatic push to resolve the war.

US President Trump Claims Peace Deal Is Near

President Donald Trump stated that a comprehensive agreement to end nearly five years of all-out war is imminent. He suggested that the potential settlement might involve broader security arrangements for all of Europe. However, the President also indicated that the final outcome could result in Ukraine having a slightly different territorial shape. This comment has intensified fears in Kyiv that its borders are being prepared for negotiation by international actors seeking a quick resolution to the devastation.

Also read US Envoys Meet Putin as Russia Ukraine Peace Talks Stall

Putin Demands Territory and Sanctions Relief

President Vladimir Putin's objectives appear to extend beyond military gains to include significant economic and political concessions. He reportedly seeks control of the one-fifth of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region that remains under Kyiv's administration. Additionally, Moscow aims for full reintegration into the global economy, which requires lifting existing sanctions. Putin also demands de facto, and ideally de jure, recognition of Russian authority over the twenty percent of Ukrainian territory seized since 2014.

Real Estate Approach to Geopolitics and War

Observers from Washington and Florida view the conflict through a lens reminiscent of commercial real estate transactions. Key figures including President Trump and his Ukraine envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are described as self-defined real estate professionals. This perspective frames the potential peace deal as a straightforward exchange: trading territorial concessions for an end to hostilities. Critics argue this approach overlooks the complex human and legal realities on the ground in occupied zones.

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Torture and Abuse in Occupied Ukrainian Regions

The human cost of the occupation is severe, with millions of Ukrainians living under Russian control. Reports from rights monitors and personal accounts highlight a system where the rule of force supersedes legal protections. Individuals suspected of loyalty to Ukraine face arbitrary arrest, torture, and imprisonment. Ihor Kirianenko, a dentist from Donetsk, recounted being detained in December 2018 by local security forces. He described being taken to Izolyatsia, a former cultural center used as a torture facility.

Systematic Torture and Long Prison Sentences

Detainees endure brutal treatment, including the use of a Soviet-era field telephone called a tapik to deliver electric shocks. Kirianenko was subjected to these shocks repeatedly, resulting in broken ribs, fingers, and lost teeth. He was later convicted in a sham trial and sentenced to twelve years in jail for spying. United Nations Assistant Secretary General for Human Rights Claudia Fuentes Julio reported that over sixteen thousand Ukrainian civilians are in Russian captivity. More than ninety-five percent of prisoners of war and eighty-five percent of civilian detainees interviewed after release reported torture.

Disputed Figures and Harsh Prison Conditions

Ukrainian officials believe the number of civilian detainees could be closer to thirty thousand due to incommunicado holding in remote facilities. Kostiantyn Davydenko, detained in Crimea in 2018, served most of his seven-year sentence in Saratov region, far from Ukraine. He reported suffering a stroke while imprisoned and receiving only aspirin as medical treatment. These accounts underscore the dire conditions faced by those held by Russian security services and the ongoing struggle for humanitarian accountability.