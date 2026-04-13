Trump Removes AI Image Depicting Him as Christ and Attacks Pope Leo

Donald Trump sparked controversy by sharing an AI-generated image portraying him in a Christ-like manner and subsequently criticized Pope Leo, leading to outrage and demands for apology. The events show a clash between faith and politics.

Donald Trump removed an AI-generated image from Truth Social that depicted him in a Christ-like pose, sparking outrage and prompting a series of perplexing explanations from the former president. The image showed Trump with a radiant glow emanating from his hands, healing a man in a hospital bed while a demonic figure loomed in the background. This controversial post occurred amid a surprising attack from Trump against Pope Leo , intensifying the backlash from some of his Christian supporters. Responding to the criticism, Trump initially claimed the image related to the Red Cross, a cause he supports, and depicted himself as a doctor providing aid. This explanation was met with skepticism and further condemnation from conservative commentators. Megan Basham of the Daily Wire described the image as an “OUTRAGEOUS blasphemy,” urging Trump to remove it and seek forgiveness. Isabel Brown, also from the Daily Wire, echoed this sentiment, calling the post “disgusting and unacceptable” and emphasizing the importance of faith in Christ. The swift removal of the image and Trump's subsequent remarks revealed the sensitivity of religious symbolism within his public persona, especially within his base of support. The incident highlighted the challenges of navigating faith and political messaging, particularly in an era of rapidly evolving technology and the spread of AI-generated content.

Trump's attack on Pope Leo, which preceded the AI image controversy, further complicated the situation. He criticized the Pope’s stance on the US-Israel conflict in Iran, which the Pope attributed to a “delusion of omnipotence.” Trump responded with a tirade on Truth Social, accusing the Pope of being weak on crime and foreign policy, and proclaiming his preference for Pope Leo's brother, who Trump believes aligns more with his political agenda, saying he “is all MAGA.” The Pope, however, has stood firm in his commitment to peace. This exchange demonstrated the increasing tension between Trump and the Catholic Church, particularly as it relates to geopolitical issues and differing world views. The Pope, aboard a papal flight to Algiers, where he is starting a 10-day tour across four African nations, responded by stating he would always advocate for peace, emphasizing the suffering in the world and the need for a better approach. He stated his commitment to promoting dialogue and multilateral relationships in order to seek just solutions to problems. The Pope declared he has no fear of speaking out loudly the message of the gospel.

In response to the criticism surrounding the AI image and the Pope's remarks, Trump refused to apologize. He doubled down on his assertions, stating that the Pope was “wrong” and that he had nothing to apologize for. He reiterated his concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions, highlighting the deep divide between his perspective and the Pope's on critical international issues. This series of events showcases the complex interplay of faith, politics, and technology in the contemporary political landscape. Trump's actions, from sharing the AI-generated image to his attacks on the Pope and his refusal to apologize, provide insight into his evolving political strategies and his complex relationship with his supporters. His actions generated a strong reaction, particularly from Christian conservative commentators, and exposed the sensitivities surrounding the use of religious imagery and the ongoing debates over foreign policy and international relations. The incident serves as a striking illustration of the ways in which social media and AI are shaping political discourse and impacting the perception of public figures





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