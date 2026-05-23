Trump's Control over the Republicans and the Consequences of His Popularity Plunge

The article discusses the impact of US president Donald Trump's declining popularity on the Republican Party and his continued control over it through his cult-like support base, the Maga.

US president Donald Trump has taken steps to ensure there is not much room in the Republican Party for those who disagree wit him. While leaders elected less than two years ago have seen their popularity plummet , the consequences of this are playing out very differently.

What allows Trump to defy the laws of political gravity is the passionate, almost cult-like support of his base. His disastrous decision to join Israel in a war against Iran has seriously damaged his standing, and his popularity probably won’t rebound





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Donald Trump Republican Party Maga Popularity Plummet Republicans Controlling Imagining A Better Future Managing Through Abolitonist Healthcare Progressivecommonwealth Fantasyland

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