Brett Cooper and Adin Ross exit the fold as Trump's media strategy fails. Analysis of the rift between the White House and digital creators after midterm losses.

Brett Cooper, the 25-year-old conservative media personality once celebrated as the rightwing equivalent of Call Her Daddy, is actively distancing herself from Donald Trump's administration. Cooper, who previously backed Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and was recruited by Fox News, has begun rejecting invitations to attend White House events and political roundtables. Her public withdrawal signals a deepening disillusionment with the president and his governance, marking a sharp pivot from her earlier enthusiastic support.

On her social media platforms, which command millions of followers, Cooper has significantly reduced her output of political content. She explicitly stated that she had moved on from the political arena, noting she would not participate in any further events organized by Trump's team. This personal retreat by a prominent digital influencer highlights a broader structural collapse in Trump's once-dominant alliance with podcasters and new media creators.

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Cooper Leaves White House Circle

Cooper's departure is part of a rapidly unraveling relationship between the Republican Party and the digital influencer ecosystem. In 2024, Trump successfully leveraged these platforms to engage young voters, a strategy that included high-profile endorsements like that from Joe Rogan, America's most popular podcaster, just before the election. Cooper herself was a visible symbol of this strategy, posting images wearing Maga hats while horseback riding on her farm, effectively bridging conservative politics and lifestyle content.

However, the current political climate has severed these ties. Cooper's decision to decline White House invitations suggests that the goodwill generated during the campaign did not translate into sustained engagement once the administration took office. Her move serves as a public indicator that many of the creators who helped define the so-called podcast election are now reevaluating their positions on politics entirely, signaling a potential loss of influence over younger demographics.

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Key Podcasters Turn Against Administration

The fracture extends beyond Cooper to include other major figures who played pivotal roles in Trump's 2024 victory. Adin Ross, the streamer who famously presented Trump with a Rolex and a Tesla Cybertruck during a widely viewed livestream, has declared he is no longer interested in political engagement. Ross cited specific grievances including the handling of the Epstein files, the war in Iran, and rising living costs as reasons for his estrangement.

Ross explicitly stated during a recent live stream that he does not associate with political matters anymore, accusing the administration of selling out to Israel and misleading the public. When asked directly if he would ever interview Trump again, Ross gave a definitive negative response. His withdrawal is particularly significant given his massive reach and previous high-level access to the president, illustrating the depth of the current backlash against the administration's policies.

Strategic Miscalculations in Media Relations

Experts argue that the breakdown in relationships stems from fundamental strategic errors made by the Republican campaign and subsequent White House. Alex Bruesewitz, the strategist behind Trump's 2024 podcast blitz, noted that many podcasters resisted being labeled as rightwing and ultimately demanded not to be tied to the political team. Bruesewitz described the situation as a bad trade, where Republicans replaced neutral but popular figures like Joe Rogan and Theo Von with partisan commentators like Mark Levin and Laura Loomer.

Bruesewitz explained that top creators like Rogan and Theo Von essentially quit playing for the Republican team, unwilling to be fully integrated into the political machine. This misalignment forced the party to rely heavily on conservative commentators who lacked the broad, cross-partisan appeal of the original influencers. The result was a fragile coalition that collapsed under the pressure of governing, leaving the administration without its most effective new media allies.

Impact on Republican Outreach and Messaging

The loss of these digital influencers has raised serious alarms among Trump's allies, who fear the party has squandered its access to younger, politically disengaged voters. David Sacks, a venture capitalist and former White House adviser, publicly acknowledged that the party lost all the podcast bros and should have done a better job staying connected to them. Sacks even suggested that podcasters deserved front-row seats in the White House press room to maintain these vital relationships.

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Joe Rogan dismissed such suggestions as absurd, asserting that podcasters are not press people and simply talk without formal credentials. On his podcast, Rogan indicated that the Republican defeat reflected deeper issues, including an unpopular Iran war and harsh immigration enforcement tactics. He noted that the party lost not just the podcast community but most of the country, suggesting that the media fallout was a symptom of broader policy failures rather than the cause.

White House Defends New Media Strategy

Despite the visible rift, White House officials maintain that they successfully harnessed new media to cut through fake news and provide transparency. A spokesperson described Trump as the most transparent president in US history, pointing to initiatives like creating a seat for new media in press briefings and inviting Rogan to the Oval Office to sign an executive order in April. They emphasized that administration members conducted thousands of media interviews, including nearly 1,300 on Newsmax.

However, internal tensions and external criticisms suggest these efforts were insufficient. Chris Ruddy, chief executive of Newsmax and a friend of Trump, blamed the White House communications operation for a disastrous messaging strategy. Ruddy claimed that administration officials were frequently prevented from appearing on television and podcasts without strict approval, stifling outreach. Another Trump adviser warned that the 2024 media strategy could not be simply repeated, highlighting a failure to maintain relationships during the president's second term.

The estrangement between the White House and the podcasting community is not merely about failed communications tactics. Many creators indicate that specific administration policies actively drove them away from the president's orbit. As the administration faces the consequences of the midterm defeat and growing public dissatisfaction, the loss of its digital vanguard represents a significant vulnerability in its ability to communicate with and mobilize key voter segments.