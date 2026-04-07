Trump's Ultimatum to Iran: Deadline Looms as Tensions Escalate Following US-Israeli Strikes

Former US President Donald Trump issued a strict deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, intensifying the crisis following joint US-Israeli attacks. The strikes targeted various locations within Iran. The situation has raised concerns of a wider conflict and potentially a devastating outcome.

The United States , under the leadership of former President Donald Trump, issued a stark ultimatum to Iran , setting a deadline of 1:00 AM Irish time on Wednesday for the country to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow waterway is critical, as it is the passage through which approximately 20% of the global oil supply is shipped.

The ultimatum followed a series of joint US-Israeli strikes, which targeted various locations within Iran, including the destruction of the Rafi-Nia Synagogue and nearby residential buildings in Tehran. Trump's statement, delivered via the Truth Social platform, raised serious concerns. His words, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” were interpreted by some legal experts, such as former US State Department legal adviser Brian Finucane, as a potential threat of genocide under both US and international law. The situation has intensified the already fraught relationship between the two nations, escalating tensions to a dangerous level.\Following the initial attacks, which saw Iran block the crucial Strait of Hormuz after being targeted by the US and Israel at the end of February, Trump has repeatedly threatened further action against Iran's energy infrastructure and bridges if the demands to open the strait were not met. Iran, in response, has insisted that the waterway can only be opened as part of a comprehensive agreement, rejecting a temporary truce. The nation also issued a warning, threatening to extend its retaliatory strikes beyond the Middle East should the US cross any perceived “red lines.” The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps further amplified this warning, stating that “restraint is over.” As the conflict entered its 39th day, the US launched strikes against more than 50 targets on Kharg Island, which is a key hub for approximately 90% of Tehran’s oil exports. While US officials maintained that oil facilities were not directly targeted, extensive air raids had already been conducted on military targets on the island, and speculation arose regarding the potential use of ground troops to occupy Kharg, which is situated off the coast of the Strait of Hormuz. The situation is further complicated by the reported destruction of a synagogue in Tehran during the strikes and the targeting of railway lines and bridges by Israel, along with the bombing of an international airport in Khorramabad, western Iran.\The response from Iran involved the firing of ballistic missiles, equipped with cluster warheads, targeting Tel Aviv, Israel's primary airports, and the West Bank, resulting in several reported detonations. Meanwhile, at a crucial meeting of the UN Security Council, both Russia and China vetoed a Bahraini resolution aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, further highlighting the deep-seated international divisions surrounding the conflict. Furthermore, the political landscape within Iran itself appears to be undergoing instability, with reports circulating in The London Times suggesting that Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is unconscious and receiving treatment for a severe medical condition. This report, based on US-Israeli intelligence shared with Gulf allies, has significant implications for Iran’s governance. Beyond the immediate conflict, various other news items were also reported including remarks by Trump denouncing Iran’s call for human shields around power plants, a gunfight outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, discussions regarding a ceasefire in Gaza, reports on the only girls’ boarding school taught entirely through Irish, news about a former Munster captain suffering from dementia, reports on the ongoing activity having a significant impact on traffic in Dublin city centre, updates on the GAA Championship, and news about Shane Lowry's golf career. The complex web of geopolitical and military maneuvers, internal struggles, and international responses underscore the severity and potential ramifications of the unfolding events





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