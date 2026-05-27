Trump Threatens to Blow Up Oman Over Strait of Hormuz Control

US President Donald Trump casually threatened to blow up Oman if it fails to behave, during a cabinet meeting, as negotiations over control of the Strait of Hormuz intensify. The strait, blockaded by Iran, has triggered a global energy crisis. Trump insisted no nation would control the waterway and accused Iran of stalling peace talks.

US President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Oman during a casual aside at a cabinet meeting, as the United States scrambles to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway, which carries about a fifth of the world's oil supplies, has been blockaded by Iran since late February, sparking a global energy crisis and raising fears for the world economy. Trump insisted that no single nation would control the strait, which he described as international waters. He warned that Oman must behave like everyone else, adding: Or else we'll have to blow them up. They understand that.

They'll be fine. Trump's comments came amid reports that Iran is attempting to persuade Oman, a US ally, to support a mechanism to collect tolls from vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz. The Associated Press, citing a regional official, reported that Tehran wants Oman's cooperation. Trump accused Iran of trying to stall peace negotiations and outwait him until November's midterm elections.

He signaled he was on the verge of a deal over the weekend, but Republican hawks who backed his controversial decision to order war on Iran alongside Israel issued a rare rebuke. Senator Roger Wicker, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, called the rumored 60-day ceasefire a disaster, saying everything accomplished by Operation Epic Fury would be for naught.

The threat against Oman underscores the volatile situation in the Middle East, where the US is navigating a complex diplomatic and military landscape. The Strait of Hormuz has been a flashpoint for years, and the current blockade has led to soaring oil prices and supply chain disruptions. Trump's offhand remark, while perhaps not a formal policy shift, highlights the tension in US-Iran relations and the delicate balance with Gulf allies.

Oman, a traditionally neutral state, now finds itself in the crosshairs of both Tehran and Washington. The international community has expressed concern over the escalating rhetoric, with many urging restraint. The United Nations has called for de-escalation and diplomatic solutions to avoid a military confrontation that could disrupt global energy supplies and trigger a broader regional conflict. In recent weeks, Trump has made several attempts to strike a peace deal with Iran, but negotiations have stalled.

Iran's leadership appears to be playing for time, hoping to wait out Trump's presidency until the US midterm elections. Meanwhile, the economic toll of the blockade is mounting. Oil prices have surged, affecting consumers worldwide and putting pressure on central banks already battling inflation. Shipping companies are rerouting vessels, adding costs and delays.

The situation is particularly dire for import-dependent nations in Asia and Europe, which rely heavily on oil from the Persian Gulf. The US Navy has increased its presence in the region, but a military solution remains fraught with risks. The prospect of a conflict involving major powers and regional actors looms large, and the offhand threat to Oman serves as a stark reminder of how quickly tensions can boil over.

The world is watching closely as the US and Iran navigate this precarious moment, with the stability of global energy markets hanging in the balance





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