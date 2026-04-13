Trump Unleashes Scathing Attack on Pope Leo, Criticizing His Stance on International Issues

Former President Donald Trump launched a public and highly critical attack on Pope Leo, taking issue with the Pope's recent statements on international politics and demanding he refrain from criticizing the US President. The broadside, delivered via social media, criticized the Pope's views on Iran, Venezuela, and broader foreign policy matters, adding to a history of public disagreement. This follows remarks made by Pope Leo in Vatican City advocating for peace and calling on world leaders to cease hostilities. The controversy underscores a significant divergence in viewpoints on crucial global issues.

President Trump launched a scathing attack on Pope Leo , expressing his disapproval of the Pope's recent statements and demanding he refrain from criticizing the President.

The attack, shared widely on Trump's social media platform, labeled the Pope as 'weak on crime and terrible for Foreign Policy.' This marks a significant escalation in tensions between Trump and the Catholic Church, adding to a history of public disagreement.

Trump specifically referenced the 2020 Covid pandemic, recalling allegations of priests being threatened with arrest for conducting church services, as reported by various news outlets. His condemnation went further, with a personal jab at Pope Leo, stating, 'I like his brother Louis much better.'

Trump's primary grievances centered on the Pope's stance on critical international issues. He stated, 'I don't want a Pope who thinks it's OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don't want a Pope who thinks it's terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country.'

He concluded the attack with a firm declaration: 'And I don't want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I'm doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do... Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician.'

The strong rebuke followed Pope Leo's comments made during a prayer service in Vatican City on Saturday. The Pope's statements, which served as the catalyst for Trump's outburst, called for world leaders to cease hostilities and emphasized the importance of peace.

The event occurred at St Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, where the Pope, the first US-born pontiff, issued a direct appeal to global leaders to resume negotiations, advocating for diplomacy and dialogue.

Presiding over the evening peace vigil, he spoke on themes of serving life and denouncing the pursuit of power and wealth. The Pope stated: 'Enough of the idolatry of self and money! Enough of the display of power! Enough of war! True strength is shown in serving life.





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