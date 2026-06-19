Trump urges Israel to accept Hezbollah cease‑fire, ignites diplomatic row with Netanyahu and European allies

Former President Donald Trump claimed to have pressed Israeli leaders for a Hezbollah cease‑fire after deadly clashes, while disparaging Prime Minister Netanyahu and prompting criticism from Italy and other partners, highlighting a deepening rift in the U.S.-Israel relationship.

In a flurry of diplomatic activity that has quickly turned sour, former President Donald Trump announced that he had spoken with Israel i officials on Friday and urged them to accept a cease‑fire with Hezbollah after the militant group killed four Israel i soldiers and Israel responded with air strikes that killed at least 47 people in southern Lebanon.

In a phone interview with NBC News, Trump told the reporter that Israel should "calm down sometimes and use your head," adding that he had asked the Israeli side to agree to a cease‑fire but refusing to confirm whether he had spoken directly with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The remarks were posted on X by an NBC journalist and sparked a cascade of reactions from both sides of the Atlantic.

In a separate conversation with U.S. news outlet Axios, the former president repeated his long‑standing claim that without his personal intervention "Israel would not exist today.

" He described his relationship with Netanyahu as "good, but we have to keep him a little bit sane," and suggested that the Israeli leader needs to act with more rational judgment. The comments came as Netanyahu's Likud party scrapped a planned election campaign that had highlighted the prime minister's close ties with the United States, signaling a growing strain in the "special relationship" that was once portrayed as based on shared democratic values.

Analysts noted that Trump believes Netanyahu was deliberately trying to undermine the emerging Iran‑related deal and has publicly insulted the Israeli leader, calling his judgment "no f***ing judgment" and urging him to be "more rational.

" The tension extended beyond the two leaders. Vice‑president‑candidate JD Vance, speaking at a press conference, defended Trump and denounced Israeli ministers who criticized the memorandum of understanding intended to end the conflict. Vance said, "Donald J. Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment" and warned that Israel risked losing a powerful ally.

In Israel, reactions to the U.S.-Iran agreement have been uniformly negative across the political spectrum. Critics describe the deal as a "sell‑out" and a "surrender," accusing the United States of throwing Israel "under the bus.

" While Netanyahu has taken a relatively measured tone, emphasizing that even in the closest families there are occasional disagreements, right‑wing media outlets such as Channel 14 have been much harsher, portraying the pact as a betrayal of Israeli security interests. The diplomatic fallout has rippled into Europe as well.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed astonishment at Trump's statements, calling them "completely made up" and accusing him of showing greater deference to the enemies of the West than to longstanding allies. In response, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani announced the cancellation of a planned visit to the United States, underscoring the sharp deterioration in relations between Rome and Washington.

The episode follows a brief thaw at the recent G7 summit, where Meloni and other right‑wing leaders appeared to have steadied a previously strained relationship after earlier tensions over the war on Iran. The latest exchange, however, suggests that the fragile rapprochement may be unraveling again, leaving the future of U.S.‑Israeli cooperation and the broader Middle‑East peace process increasingly uncertain





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