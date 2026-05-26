Trump Urges Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Others to Join Abraham Accords Amid Iran Negotiations

Former President Donald Trump called on Saudi Arabia, Qatar and several other Arab states to sign the Abraham Accords, framing the move as essential for regional security and a counterbalance to a prospective Iran deal. The push follows mixed reactions from U.S. hawks and deep public opposition across the Arab world, highlighting the diplomatic challenges of expanding Israel's normalisation.

During a conference call over the weekend, former President Donald Trump told leaders of several Arab and Muslim-majority states that they should join the Abraham Accords if they have not already done so.

The call, which was reported by Axios, was part of a broader diplomatic push by the former president to expand the list of countries that recognize Israel. Trump warned that the window for normalisation would be narrowing after what he described as a possible settlement with Iran, and he urged any nation that has not yet signed a peace agreement with Israel to move quickly toward a formal relationship.

According to a senior U.S. official who spoke to the outlet, the reaction on the line was almost silent, prompting Trump to joke, "Are you still there?

" before moving on to name specific states he expected to act. In a follow‑up post on social media the next day, Trump singled out Saudi Arabia and Qatar as the next logical candidates, calling their signing of the accords "mandatory" and saying that Pakistan, Egypt, Jordan and Turkey should follow suit.

The former president framed the request as a regional security imperative, arguing that a broader coalition of Arab states surrounding Israel would help contain Iranian influence and provide a stronger front against what he calls the "terrorist axis" of Tehran. He reminded his audience that the Abraham Accords were originally brokered under his administration in 2020, when the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain became the first Gulf states to officially recognise Israel, joining Jordan, which signed a peace treaty in 1994.

Subsequent normalisation agreements were later signed by Sudan, Morocco and Kazakhstan, expanding the diplomatic reach of the accords. Trump's renewed push comes at a politically sensitive moment. Within the United States, a group of so‑called Iran hawks - including Republican Senator Lindsey Graham - have criticised the administration's ongoing negotiations with Tehran, arguing that any compromise with the Iranian regime gives the regime undue legitimacy.

By encouraging additional Arab states to join the Accords, Trump hopes to offset domestic criticism and present a tangible foreign‑policy win. However, Riyadh and Doha have both publicly stated that any move toward formal ties with Israel must be contingent on measurable progress toward a viable Palestinian state. Public opinion across the Arab world remains overwhelmingly hostile to normalisation; a 2025 Arab Opinion Index compiled by the Arab Centre in Washington, D.C.

, found that 87 percent of respondents across the region oppose relations with Israel, while only 6 percent are in favour. The Saudi populace, in particular, continues to prioritise a resolution of the Palestinian issue before any diplomatic engagement with Jerusalem.

If Trump succeeds in convincing Saudi Arabia - the kingdom that historically championed the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, which called for a full Israeli withdrawal from the territories occupied in 1967 in exchange for comprehensive peace - to sign the Accords, he could claim a historic diplomatic achievement, even if the agreement were signed only by the ruling elite. Such a development would dramatically shift the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East, potentially isolating Iran further while reshaping alliances around the Mediterranean and the Gulf.

Yet the road ahead remains fraught with challenges, as any formal Israeli‑Saudi pact would have to navigate deep‑seated public scepticism, intra‑regional rivalries, and the ongoing stalemate over Palestinian statehood. The coming weeks are likely to see intense diplomatic maneuvering as Trump's team attempts to translate rhetorical pressure into concrete signatures on the Accords, while regional leaders weigh the benefits of closer ties with Israel against the political cost of alienating their own constituencies.

The broader significance of the push lies not only in the symbolic value of additional Arab states recognising Israel but also in the potential to create a united front that could influence future negotiations with Tehran. If the Accords expand to include Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and perhaps even Pakistan or Turkey, the United States could present a consolidated bloc of partners willing to enforce a tougher stance on Iran's regional activities.

Nonetheless, the success of this diplomatic gambit will depend on whether the promised concessions for Palestinians can be delivered, and whether the domestic political calculations in each target country permit leaders to move beyond entrenched public opposition





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Abraham Accords Saudi Arabia Israel Iran Negotiations Middle East Diplomacy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Only one word record 'broken' at divisive Enhanced Games event in Las VegasDonald Trump Jr and billionaire Peter Thiel were among the investors for the event.

Read more »

Israel sidelined as Trump pushes Iran agreementNetanyahu faces growing criticism as US advances talks that may sideline Israeli security concerns

Read more »

Republic of Ireland Squad for End-of-Season Friendly Games with Qatar and CanadaThe Republic of Ireland squad for their end-of-season friendly games with Qatar and Canada has been announced. Finn Azaz and Ryan Manning will miss the games due to injury, while Alan Browne, Alex Gilbert, Andrew Omobamidele, Jamie McGrath, Killian Phillips, and Jack Moylan have been added to the squad.

Read more »

Republic of Ireland squad announced for Canada and Qatar matchesThe Republic of Ireland has announced its squad for upcoming matches against Canada and Qatar, with several new faces and injuries affecting some players

Read more »