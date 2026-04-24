Tucker Carlson Apologizes for Role in Trump's Rise, Calls Movement 'Ruinous'

Broadcaster Tucker Carlson has issued a public apology for his past support of Donald Trump, expressing regret for contributing to a political force he now views as destructive and unstable. He acknowledges shared responsibility with others who aided Trump's ascent and calls for a period of self-reflection.

Tucker Carlson , a prominent media figure, has publicly apologized for his role in supporting Donald Trump and the political movement that emerged alongside him. In a recent podcast conversation with his brother, Buckley Carlson, he expressed regret for helping to unleash a force he now considers 'ruinous and volatile.

' Carlson acknowledged his involvement, stating that he and others who supported Trump – including speechwriters and campaigners – bear responsibility for the current situation. He emphasized the need for self-reflection and acknowledged that he anticipates being 'tormented' by his past actions. Carlson questioned whether the current trajectory was always the plan, noting early signs of Trump's character flaws but suggesting that many individuals with similar traits can still achieve success.

This confession has sparked varied reactions, ranging from cynical amusement to praise, while the White House has remained silent. Carlson's influence within the Trump administration was significant, as he reportedly played a role in personnel decisions, advocating for figures like JD Vance as a running mate and Robert Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard for key cabinet positions.

This public distancing from Trump marks a notable split, comparable to Marjorie Taylor Greene's earlier departure and subsequent critical stance towards the administration, particularly regarding the handling of the Epstein files and foreign policy decisions, especially concerning Iran. Both Carlson and Greene oppose what they perceive as reckless foreign intervention, believing it serves the interests of Binyamin Netanyahu. Carlson has strongly condemned potential conflict with Iran as a catastrophic mistake that could signal the end of American global dominance.

Carlson's career trajectory parallels Trump's rise, demonstrating an ability to adapt to the evolving media landscape. He transitioned from magazine writing to broadcast news, surviving a challenging encounter with Jon Stewart on CNN's Crossfire in 2004. The comparison to Robert Caro's decades-long biography of Lyndon Johnson raises the question of the immense undertaking required to document Trump's life and political career.

The complexities of Trump's rise and the roles played by figures like Carlson highlight the need for thorough historical analysis and self-examination within the political sphere. Carlson's apology represents a significant moment of introspection, acknowledging the unintended consequences of supporting a political force that has deviated from its initial promises and potentially jeopardized national interests





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Tucker Carlson Donald Trump Apology Politics US Politics Republican Iran Marjorie Taylor Greene

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