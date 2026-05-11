Turkish Airlines Aircraft Incident Leads to Suspension of Flights at Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport

Flight operations were halted on May 11, 2020, at Tribhuvan International Airport due to a fire breaking out in a Turkish Airlines aircraft, with a duration of nearly two hours. The aircraft was partially stuck on one taxiway while the rest remained on the runway, leading to a suspension of international and domestic flights for 98 minutes.

Flight operations were halted on May 11, 2020, following a major airport shut-down due to a fire breaking out in a Turkish Airlines aircraft. The Tribhuvan International Airport remained closed for 98 minutes between 6:34am and 8:12am, affecting both international and domestic services.

The aircraft, a wide-body aircraft, partially stuck on Taxiway Bravo with a portion stranded while the rest of the fuselage remained on the runway. All the passengers onboard were evacuated safely, with two passengers suffering minor finger injuries during the evacuation. The aircraft is currently grounded for technical inspections, and hotel arrangements have been made for passengers due to depart. Authorities are arranging alternative flights for those in need of urgent travel.

Experts investigating the incident, considering factors such as hard landing, tyre pressure, or technical difficulties





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Turkish Airlines Aircraft Incident Tribhuvan International Airport Civil Aviation Authority Nepal Passengers Evacuated Aircraft Grounded Technical Inspections Emergency Slides Minor Injuries Alternative Flights Arranged

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