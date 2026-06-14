TV presenter steps back from full-time work to focus on family after becoming mother of three

A well-known Irish TV and radio presenter, former host of Ireland's Fittest Family, explains her reduced screen presence by revealing her decision to scale back her career to prioritize parenting her three children without external childcare. She describes the struggle of balancing work and family, the reaction of loved ones, and the importance of redefining success.

Fans have noticed that the TV and radio presenter, who used to host Ireland's Fittest Family , hasn't been on their screens for a while, and now she has revealed why.

The reason is her decision to prioritize family after becoming a mother-of-three. Alongside her husband, Louis, whom she married in 2015, the couple decided to parent their small children without external childcare, which led them to become 'passing ships'. This arrangement, where both parents were frequently away or busy, made it difficult to manage the household and the children's needs. It led the 46-year-old to realize she needed to step back, and she decided to stop working full-time.

She clarified that it was not about stopping work entirely but about reducing her schedule from five days a week to gain control over her life. In her words, everything felt 'a bit all over the place, and balls were being dropped.

' She decided that something had to give, as staying on top of her busy working life while trying to take care of her children-teenager Dara and the younger ones Bonnie and Eliza-was just not feasible anymore. The decision came as a shock to many, including her family and in-laws, because they knew how hard she had worked and how much she loved her career.

Her father's immediate reaction, reflecting a generation that values work above all, was, 'Oh, good Jesus, have you had a falling out with management?

' She had to reassure him that no, she had not; in fact, the station wanted her to stay. This personal story highlights the challenges many working parents face when trying to balance a demanding career with family responsibilities. The presenter's choice to scale back her professional commitments is a testament to the difficult decisions families often have to make. It also opens a conversation about societal expectations, workplace support for parents, and the pressures of modern parenting.

By stepping back, she is embracing a different definition of success, one that places her children's well-being and family cohesion over professional accolades. The narrative is relatable to countless individuals who navigate similar trade-offs daily. Her experience underscores that sometimes, the most courageous professional move is to step away from the spotlight to focus on what matters most at home. The story is not about giving up but about re-prioritizing and creating a more sustainable, fulfilling life balance





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