Twickenham's new hybrid pitch will host six matches across three days of the Nations Championship finals weekend, with Jim Buttar leading maintenance.

The head groundsman at England's Rugby Football Union, Jim Buttar, says the Twickenham pitch is capable of staging six matches across three days of the Nations Championship finals weekend. Buttar, who serves as head of grounds and technical operations, has detailed the work he and his support staff will carry out to keep the surface in good condition at the stadium in southwest London.

The matches begin on Friday, when Fiji face Italy and Australia take on Ireland, and conclude on Sunday with the first-v-first clash between South Africa and France. England face New Zealand on Saturday in the fourth of the six fixtures. Buttar has made clear that none of the fixtures will be treated as a priority above the others.

Also read Ireland to play their Nations Championship finale against Australia in front of 40,000 empty seats

New Hybrid Pitch Laid for Finals Weekend

The Twickenham pitch was ripped up over the summer and replaced with a new state-of-the-art hybrid surface ahead of the showpiece weekend. The previous pitch had been in place since 2012, and the new surface is designed to handle the heavy schedule of six matches in three days.

The new surface was grown in Scunthorpe before being transported to southwest London. It sits on top of a reservoir that can hold 1.4 million litres of water, and that water can be reused through nanobubble technology as part of the pitch's water management.

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Buttar said modern hybrid pitch technology, combined with detailed planning and intensive maintenance operations, allows the grounds team to manage a demanding schedule of this kind. He added that a reinforced hybrid playing surface is specifically designed to withstand high levels of usage while maintaining player safety and performance characteristics.

Staff Workload and Daily Maintenance Routine

Jim Buttar will work 15-hour days across the weekend, leading a staff of about 15 people that includes specialist support personnel. Their task is to keep the Twickenham surface in good condition from the opening games on Friday through to the final match on Sunday.

The team will be working from early morning through to the completion of the final match each day. Buttar said the purpose of these long hours is to keep playing standards at the highest possible level for every fixture.

Immediately after each match, teams will carry out repairs and recovery work to address areas of wear. Throughout the weekend, staff will also monitor key performance indicators such as surface stability, traction and firmness.

Buttar acknowledged that every match places wear on the surface. He said the focus is on maintaining consistency across the weekend rather than trying to preserve the pitch for any one game.

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Consistency Goal and England Home Dressingroom

England have been awarded the home dressingroom for Saturday's game against New Zealand after moving above the All Blacks in the world rankings. Those rankings have been used to decide which team receives the home dressingroom across the six fixtures.

England recorded a 37-12 win over New Zealand last Saturday, which lifted them above the All Blacks in the world rankings. England are now seeking a third straight win over the All Blacks for the first time, and the home dressingroom allocation gives them an added boost ahead of Saturday's match.

As a result of the rankings, Ireland will use the home dressingroom before their game against Australia. South Africa will use it before Sunday's final against France.

Buttar's stated objective is that players competing in the final on Sunday experience a surface that performs to the same standard as the opening match on Friday. He described the goal as giving every player a safe, consistent and high-performing surface for every match across the weekend.