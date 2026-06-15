Twin Brothers Sentenced to Six Years for Manslaughter of Mother's Partner in Sudden Domestic Incident

Eric and Sean Farrell, 21-year-old twins with no prior offenses, received six-year prison sentences for killing their mother's partner, Nicolae Diaconu, during a sudden domestic row in Dublin. The fatal stabbing and blunt-force attack followed an evening of drinking together, with the brothers claiming they acted under a misconceived sense of threat after allegations of abuse against their mother. The court considered CCTV showing earlier amicability, the violent nature of the assault, and the brothers' remorse, suspending 18 months of the sentence amid warnings about future conduct.

Twin brothers Eric and Sean Farrell, both 21 and with no prior criminal history, have been sentenced to six years in prison for the manslaughter of their mother's partner, Nicolae Diaconu, aged 45.

The incident occurred suddenly on December 11, 2023, at the family home in Castle Park, Tallaght, Dublin, following what was described as a domestic dispute that 'flared up out of the clear blue sky.

' The brothers, who had been drinking with Diaconu earlier that evening, went to the house to confront him over allegations of abuse toward their mother, Tanya Farrell. After a brief physical altercation, Eric stabbed Diaconu eight times, and Sean struck him with a blunt object, later identified as a hammer. The attack was so severe that Diaconu suffered fatal chest wounds, along with injuries to his neck, arms, legs, and a scalp wound from the hammer.

Gardaí arrived to find Sean in a hysterical state, his jacket covered in blood, and both brothers visibly distressed. Emergency services had been called by Eric, who initially claimed he acted alone because Diaconu grabbed Sean during the argument.

However, a neighbour reported seeing Sean making striking motions through the window, contradicting Sean's denial of involvement. The court heard that CCTV footage from earlier showed the group being amicable while buying supplies, highlighting the suddenness of the violence. The Director of Public Prosecutions accepted guilty pleas to manslaughter, rejecting murder charges after considering the brothers' perception of threat, though the judge noted their misconception.

Mr. Justice Hunt imposed a sentence of seven years and six months, with the final 18 months suspended, warning that any future indictable offence would activate the suspended term. Aggravating factors included the level of violence, use of weapons, and the betrayal of trust in a domestic setting. Mitigating factors were their youth, genuine remorse, lack of previous convictions, and low risk of reoffending, supported by favourable probation reports.

The case underscores the tragic consequences of familial conflict spiraling into lethal violence, with the judge remarking that the brothers, who 'behave and act more like two halves of one person,' have not only taken a life but also blighted their own futures. The community impact was noted, and the court emphasized that while the incident was sudden, the response was disproportionate.

The sentencing aims to balance punishment with rehabilitation, reflecting the complex interplay of emotional triggers and criminal accountability in domestic homicide cases





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Manslaughter Twin Brothers Domestic Violence Ireland Sentencing Dublin Knife Attack Blunt Object Family Conflict Court Ruling

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