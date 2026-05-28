Two brothers cleared of attempted murder in Co Offaly halting site attack

A jury at the Central Criminal Court has delivered their majority verdicts clearing Patrick 'Pa' Ward and John Pio Ward of attempted murder. The trial heard that a group of men were involved in a violent altercation at 9.50pm on March 21st outside Tullamore Hospital, resulting in shots being discharged and children forced to look for cover.

Central Criminal Court hears of pandemonium during violent attack that left children running for cover. Two brothers, Patrick 'Pa' Ward and John Pio Ward , have been found not guilty of trying to murder another pair of brothers, Anthony and Michael McDonagh, during an attack at an unofficial halting site in Co Offaly last year.

The jury at the Central Criminal Court rejected the evidence of victim Anthony McDonagh, who described locking eyes with the accused, Patrick 'Pa' Ward, before the latter allegedly shot him in the chest outside his home. They also rejected the evidence of father-of-eight Michael McDonagh, who told the trial he was 100 per cent that the second accused, John Pio Ward, shot him in the chest.

Defence witness Eileen McDonagh said she was devastated when she found out her two brothers had been shot, but she told the Central Criminal Court that her partner Patrick 'Pa' Ward didn't do it. The panel of seven men and five women deliberated for four hours and 20 minutes before delivering their majority verdicts on Thursday in the trial of the Ward brothers.

The jury was initially told they had to be unanimous in their verdicts, but after deliberating for just over four hours, Judge Paul McDermott told them he would accept a majority verdict. Patrick Ward, of Kilcruttin, Tullamore, Co Offaly, was charged with attempting to murder father-of-five Anthony McDonagh at the unofficial halting site on March 21st, 2025. John Pio Ward, also of Kilcruttin, was charged with the attempted murder of Michael McDonagh at the same location on the same date.

Both accused men faced further charges of possession of firearms and violent disorder at Kilcruttin halting site on the same date. The trial heard that a group of men were involved in a violent altercation at 9.50pm on March 21st outside Tullamore Hospital - three members of the Ward family, who are first cousins of the two defendants, as well as the victim Michael McDonagh.

The trial heard that minutes after Michael McDonagh arrived home to the unofficial site that night, a large group appeared, having come from the official halting site. Some members of the group were in possession of firearms, and shots were discharged, the prosecution counsel Kevin White told the jury. He said pandemonium ensued, and people including children were forced to look for cover.

The jury heard Anthony and Michael McDonagh were attacked at the unofficial site some time before 10.12pm that night, when a 999 call was made to emergency services. The court heard the victims were shot in the chest, neck and face, with pellets from a shotgun have embedded in their bodies next to vital organs. Both men were very lucky not to experience serious complications or even death, the trial heard





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Patrick 'Pa' Ward John Pio Ward Anthony Mcdonagh Michael Mcdonagh Central Criminal Court

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