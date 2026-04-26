Two Dead in County Antrim Road Collision

A motorcycle and car collided on Glenavy Road, Upper Ballinderry, resulting in the deaths of both drivers. One other person was injured and taken to hospital. Police are appealing for witnesses.

A tragic road incident in County Antrim , Northern Ireland, has resulted in the deaths of two individuals following a collision between a motorcycle and a car.

The event unfolded on Saturday, April 25th, shortly before 6:00 PM, on the Glenavy Road in the Upper Ballinderry area. Emergency responders, including police officers, ambulance personnel, and firefighters, were swiftly dispatched to the scene upon receiving reports of the crash. Despite their best efforts, both drivers – one operating the motorcycle and the other the car – were sadly pronounced dead at the location of the incident.

In addition to the fatalities, one other person involved sustained injuries and required immediate medical attention. This individual was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, and their current condition remains undisclosed. The Glenavy Road was temporarily closed to traffic between the junctions of Soldierstown Road and Hammonds Road to facilitate the emergency response and subsequent investigation. Authorities worked diligently to manage the scene and ensure the safety of the public.

The road has since been reopened, allowing for the resumption of normal traffic flow. Law enforcement officials are currently conducting a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision and establish the sequence of events that led to this devastating outcome. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has launched a formal appeal for information from the public. Detective Inspector Dave Stewart, leading the investigation from the Collision Investigation Unit, emphasized the importance of any potential witnesses coming forward.

He stated that officers are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have observed the collision directly or possesses any digital footage – such as dashcam recordings or mobile phone videos – that could provide valuable insights into the incident. Individuals with relevant information are urged to contact the Collision Investigation Unit directly at 101, referencing the incident number 1142 from April 25th.

Alternatively, reports can be submitted online through the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form, accessible via their website at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers can be contacted at 0800 555 111 or through their online platform at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are committed to uncovering the full details of this heartbreaking event to provide answers and closure to the families involved.

The community is deeply saddened by this loss, and support is being offered to those affected by the tragedy. The PSNI continues to prioritize road safety and encourages all road users to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent future incidents





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Road Traffic Collision County Antrim Motorcycle Car Fatalities PSNI Investigation Glenavy Road

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