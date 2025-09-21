Two Fatalities in Less Than 24 Hours Rock Ireland's Roads

Ireland is reeling from a series of tragic road incidents, with two individuals losing their lives in separate collisions within a short timeframe. Additionally, four people remain in serious condition after a separate incident. Gardaí are appealing for information and investigating the circumstances surrounding these events.

In a tragic turn of events, Ireland has witnessed a surge in road fatalities, with two individuals losing their lives within a span of less than 24 hours. The most recent incident, occurring on the N24 in Cahir, Co. Tipperary, involved a motorcycle and a van. The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. The incident took place at approximately 11:05 am on Sunday.

Emergency services responded swiftly, but sadly, the injuries sustained proved fatal. No other injuries were reported at the scene. The road remains closed currently to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct a thorough technical examination. Local diversions are in effect to manage traffic flow while the investigation progresses. Gardaí are actively appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward and provide any relevant information. Furthermore, road users who were travelling in the area between 10:45 am and 11:15 am this morning and may have camera footage, including dash-cam recordings, are urged to make this footage available to the investigating Gardaí. Anyone possessing information related to the incident is encouraged to contact Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7445630, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. A Garda spokesperson stated that investigations are currently ongoing, and all leads are being pursued to determine the exact circumstances that led to this tragic loss of life.\Prior to this incident, another fatal road traffic collision occurred on Saturday. A male pedestrian, aged 40, lost his life in a collision with a car on the M8 motorway between junction 11 and junction 12 at Carrigane, Mitchelstown, Cork. The incident occurred at approximately 9:15 pm. The circumstances surrounding this earlier incident are also under investigation. These two fatalities within such a short timeframe highlight a concerning trend and emphasize the critical need for road safety awareness and vigilance. The Gardaí are working tirelessly to investigate both incidents, reconstruct the events leading up to the collisions, and determine any contributing factors. This includes examining the vehicles involved, interviewing witnesses, and analyzing the available evidence. The Gardaí are committed to ensuring a comprehensive and transparent investigation. Public cooperation is crucial in these investigations. Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be vital to understanding the full scope of what happened and preventing similar tragedies in the future. The authorities encourage anyone with any relevant information to come forward and assist in the investigations.\In addition to the two fatalities, another serious road traffic incident resulted in four people being hospitalised in a serious condition. This occurred near the M9 motorway at Stonecarty, Knocktopher, Co. Kilkenny. A vehicle traveling southbound on the motorway left the road and crashed into a field. The male driver, aged in his 30s, and his three passengers, aged in their 30s and 40s, were all transported to Waterford University Hospital. They remain in a serious condition. The cause of this incident is also under investigation. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact Thomastown Garda Station at 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. This recent series of incidents underscore the fragility of life and the importance of road safety. Authorities are urging all road users to exercise extreme caution, adhere to speed limits, and remain vigilant at all times. The focus is to identify the causes of these collisions and implement necessary preventative measures to enhance road safety for everyone. The public is encouraged to stay informed about road safety and to report any suspicious or dangerous driving behaviour to the Gardaí. Road safety campaigns and public awareness initiatives are essential to prevent such incidents





