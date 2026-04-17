Two Inmate Deaths at Midlands Prison Trigger Triple Investigation

Midlands Prison is under scrutiny following the deaths of two inmates, Raymond O’Neill and Colm Connolly, within a ten-day period. Official investigations by An Garda Síochána, the Inspector of Prisons, and the Irish Prison Service are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding these fatalities. The second death, that of Colm Connolly, involved a volatile encounter with prison officers leading to the use of restraint techniques before he became unresponsive.

Midlands Prison is currently the subject of multiple official inquiries following the untimely demise of inmate Raymond O’Neill, aged 37, on April 10th. Mr. O’Neill, who was serving a seven-year sentence for aggravated robbery and assault, was discovered unresponsive within his cell. While initial suspicions point towards a sudden health crisis as the likely cause of his death, the circumstances surrounding his passing have triggered a comprehensive investigation.

This inquiry is being conducted jointly by An Garda Síochána (Irish police), the Inspector of Prisons, and the Irish Prison Service, a standard procedure for all deaths occurring within correctional facilities. The Irish Prison Service has officially acknowledged the death, stating, “We can confirm that there was a death of a person in the custody of the Midlands Prison on 10th April 2026. All deaths in custody are investigated by the Irish Prison Service, the Inspector of Prisons and An Garda Síochána, where circumstances warrant. The cause of death is determined by the Coroner’s Office. The Irish Prison Service wishes to express our condolences to the deceased’s family and friends.” This recent incident follows closely on the heels of another prisoner fatality at the same institution. Colm Connolly, a native of Wexford, died in Midlands Prison on April 1st. Mr. Connolly, who had a documented history of psychiatric issues, was incarcerated for offenses including criminal damage, endangerment, dangerous driving, driving without a license, and assault. His death occurred in a specially designated padded observation cell on the E1 landing. Prison sources indicate that Mr. Connolly had been transferred to this cell moments prior to his death, following a turbulent encounter in another part of the prison. Reports suggest that prison officers were initially alerted to disturbances in Mr. Connolly’s cell on the A2 landing, where he was reportedly engaged in aggressive behavior towards his cellmates. Upon the officers’ arrival, Mr. Connolly allegedly threw an object, believed to be containing urine, and refused to comply with their commands. As the situation escalated, a formal alarm was raised, prompting additional prison officers to attend the scene. Despite repeated attempts by officers to de-escalate the situation and persuade Mr. Connolly to cease his resistance, he continued to act defiantly. Ultimately, officers resorted to employing ‘control and restraint’ techniques to subdue him, according to sources. It is understood that Mr. Connolly was then escorted, under restraint, to a different section of the prison and placed in a padded cell. However, upon being placed on the ground by officers, he became unresponsive, leading to an immediate call for a nurse. Tragically, by the time the nurse arrived, it was evident that Mr. Connolly had passed away. Following this discovery, both An Garda Síochána and the Inspector of Prisons were notified, and the cell was secured as a crime scene. Prison staff involved in the incident have reportedly maintained that they acted in accordance with all prescribed procedures when restraining Mr. Connolly, emphasizing his aggressive actions and refusal to cooperate with lawful orders. They maintain that he became unresponsive suddenly, even after he had been successfully restrained and escorted to the padded cell. Mr. Connolly, whose psychiatric difficulties were noted in court proceedings, had been sentenced in December 2024 to a three-year term, with the final six months suspended. This sentence stemmed from an incident that resulted in injuries to two gardaí and significant damage to multiple vehicles. The dual fatalities within a short period at Midlands Prison raise significant questions about the management and safety protocols within the facility





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Midlands Prison Inmate Deaths Prison Safety Investigations Irish Prison Service

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