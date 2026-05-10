Two Irish Nationals on Board Virus-Hit Cruise Ship to Be Transferred to Ireland

Plans are in place to bring two Irish nationals back home from the MV Hondius cruise ship, despite the outbreak of hantavirus that has led to three deaths on board.

Plans are in place to bring home the two Irish nationals on board a virus-hit cruise ship, the Department of Health has said. Three people have died following an outbreak of hantavirus on the MV Hondius, which is expected to dock in Tenerife, one of Spain's Canary Islands, early on Sunday.

In a statement, the department said public health protocols will be followed once the ship has docked to assess and certify the health of passengers on board. This will be overseen by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and Spanish authorities. Depending on their health when they disembark, the two Irish passengers will be transferred \"directly\" to Ireland.

Once in the country, they will be taken to a Health Service Executive (HSE) facility where they will be monitored while quarantining. A Department of Health spokesperson said: \"If they become symptomatic, they will be assessed and treated as appropriate\". The EU's Emergency Response Co-ordination Centre has arranged for a medical evacuation aircraft to be available on the Spanish island for passengers who become symptomatic.

Both Irish passengers are said to be \\\"well\\\", but authorities say if they become symptomatic before disembarkation, they will be medically evacuated on this aircraft. The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Saturday that there were currently no symptomatic passengers on board the ship. The Department of Health says it, and the HSE, are monitoring the situation closely and are working with the WHO, EU bodies and member states and officials in Northern Ireland.

Both the ECDC and WHO have said the risk to public health from hantavirus is low. But the Department of Health has said an incident management team at the National Health Protection Office (NHPO) has been stood up and is co-ordinating the public health response





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MV Hondius International Cargo Ship Hantavirus Outbreak Irish Nationals On Board Department Of Health Health Service Executive Health Protection Office Spanish Canary Island European Centre For Disease Prevention And Con Emergency Response Co-Ordination Centre World Health Organisation National Health Protection Office Medical Evacuation Aircraft

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