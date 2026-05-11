Two Irish passengers in quarantine due to deadly hantavirus infection on cruise ship

Two Irish passengers on a hantavirus-hit cruise ship, including former president Mary Robinson's personal assistant Ann Lane and her colleague, are currently isolating at an HSE-run facility after their exclusion period started on May 6. The health authorities are prepared for all eventualities and have offered psychological support for the isolated passengers. Among the passengers on board, five contracted the rat-borne disease, and three of them have died.

Two Irish passengers, Ann Lane and her colleague, are currently in quarantine due to an infection with the deadly hantavirus, which was detected aboard a cruise ship sailing from South America.

Both will be isolated for a total of 42 days. Ireland's top medic, Professor Mary Horgan, confirmed that neither passenger is experiencing symptoms and both are in 'good spirits.

' The health authorities are prepared for all eventualities, having the necessary equipment and support at the Mater Hospital. The Chief Medical Officer stressed that the current situation is not a pandemic and the risk to the public is low, as the disease does not transmit in the community. The affected passengers were taken to Dublin on board a Government-owned jet and landed back in Baldonnel Aerodrome.

The present number of passengers and crew stranded on the cruise ship is 149, and five have contracted the rat-borne disease, with three deaths reported. The cruise ship finally docked off the coast of Granadilla in Tenerife on Sunday





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