Two Irish passengers on cruise ship with hantavirus outbreak 'safe and well'

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ireland has confirmed that two Irish passengers who had participated in a birdwatching expedition in Argentina, which led to an outbreak of hantavirus, are safe and well. The boat, MV Hondius, left Cape Verde on Wednesday and is expected to arrive at a port in Tenerife on Sunday. There has been a total of three deaths linked to the hantavirus outbreak on the ship.

Two Irish people on board a virus-hit cruise ship are safe and well, after a birdwatching expedition in Argentina led to an outbreak of hantavirus.

The boat, MV Hondius, left Cape Verde on Wednesday and is expected to arrive at a port in Tenerife on Sunday. The deaths of three people linked to the outbreak are described as a difficult situation for their families and for all those on board. The World Health Organisation (WHO) believes the incubation period for the virus can last up to 6 weeks, but does not expect it to become an epidemic





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Hantavirus Outbreak Well Argentine Birdwatching MV Hondius

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Two Irish Passengers on Cruise Ship Safe and Well, Minister SaysThe Minister for Foreign Affairs has confirmed that two Irish passengers on a virus-hit cruise ship are 'safe and well'. The outbreak of hantavirus on the MV Hondius has been linked to a birdwatching expedition in Argentina, which two of the passengers went on before boarding the ship.

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