Two juvenile boys remanded in custody following fatal assault in Blanchardstown

A 30-year-old man, Alexander Coughlan, died on Wednesday following injuries sustained in an attack in Co Dublin on Sunday, which involved two juvenile boys. The suspects, appearing in court, have been charged with assault causing serious harm and robbery.

Alexander Coughlan, in his 30s, passed away on Wednesday following serious injuries sustained in a violent attack in Co Dublin on Sunday. Two juvenile boys, whose names cannot be mentioned, appeared in court on Wednesday evening charged with assault causing serious harm and robbery.

The court heard how Mr Coughlan was assaulted on Mill Road, Blanchardstown, at 4.15pm on Sunday. He was found dead in hospital on Wednesday afternoon after yelling for help and pleading for assistance on his knees, one of the arresting officers described in court. Footage of the attack was also captured on camera.

The two juvenile suspects, one of whom is of dual nationality, have been remanded in custody and an application for bail has been made in the High Court





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Juvenile Culprits Assault Causing Serious Harm Robbery Blackout Fatal Attack

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brian Dowling Jokes About Having Two Husbands as Darren Kennedy Joins Virgin Media ShowBrian Dowling is entering a new chapter of the Virgin Media show, joking that he now has two husbands as Darren Kennedy will spend the summer in the hot seat. He also mentions work, holidays, weddings, and daughters' birthdays. He jokes that his former co-host, Katja, is dead to him and they just had brunch together. The show is going to change, and they are meeting people, doing screen tests, and hoping for a new lineup on the show by the end of the year.

Read more »

Passing of two men and respect paid to Caoilan at funeral mass, DrimaroneThe news text describes the tragic event of a 2 vehicle collision on N15, where two men died, and others were injured. Also, the emotional scenes at Caoilan's funeral mass in Church of the Holy Redeemer, Drimarone and Caoilan's character traits are highlighted. The passage ends with the description of Caoilan's family members and his love for family and his kind nature.

Read more »

Injunction to stop shopping centre car park spaces being converted to taxi rank refusedJudge determines damages will be adequate remedy if the plaintiff in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre case succeeds

Read more »

Gerard Duffy McAndrew Jailed for Two Years in Drink-Driving CrashThe incident happened when he sped through a midlands village on the N4 in Rathowen, Westmeath, at a high velocity, causing serious injuries to his brother.

Read more »