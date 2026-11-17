Gardaí arrested two men in their 20s while investigating the fatal firebomb attack in Edenderry, Co Offaly, that killed Mary Holt and four-year-old Tadhg Farrell on December 6, 2025.

Gardaí have arrested two men in their 20s as part of the ongoing investigation into a fatal house fire in Edenderry, County Offaly. The blaze, which occurred on December 6, 2025, claimed the lives of Mary Holt and her great-nephew, four-year-old Tadhg Farrell. Police are treating the incident as a deliberate firebomb attack on the family home in Castleview Park.

Detention and Arrest Details

Garda headquarters confirmed on Tuesday that the two suspects were taken into custody for questioning. Both individuals are being held under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, a legal provision that permits the detention of suspects for up to seven days before they must be either released or formally charged with a crime. Authorities have stated that they are continuing to investigate all circumstances surrounding the fire to determine the full extent of the event.

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Previous Attack History

The tragedy in Edenderry follows a pattern of violence against the property. The house had previously been targeted in a violent incident in May 2024, when a pipe bomb was discovered in the back garden. This prior attack highlights a sustained campaign of intimidation or hostility directed at the residents of the estate. The escalation from a pipe bomb to a fatal firebomb suggests an intensification of the conflict surrounding the home.

Charges Against Michael Dunne

Legal proceedings have already begun against one individual in connection with the deaths. Last month, Michael Dunne, aged 22 and residing in County Kildare, appeared at Tullamore District Court. He was formally charged with the murder of Tadhg Farrell and Mary Holt. Additionally, Dunne faces charges of assault and causing serious harm to Pauline Holt, who was reportedly injured during the incident.

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Circumstances of the Fire

The fire occurred at approximately 8pm on a Saturday night when the family was gathered in the living room watching television. The attack on the end-of-terrace house in the quiet estate was rapid and devastating, with flames quickly engulfing much of the property. The timing and suddenness of the blaze left little opportunity for escape, resulting in the tragic loss of two family members.

Continuing Police Investigation>

While Michael Dunne is currently in the judicial process regarding the charges against him, the arrest of the two new suspects indicates that Gardaí are pursuing multiple lines of inquiry. The investigation remains active as police work to piece together the sequence of events that led to the fire. The detention of the two men in their 20s is a significant development in the case, as investigators seek to establish who was involved in carrying out the attack.