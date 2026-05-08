Two men charged with eight gangland offences to appear in Special Criminal Court

This news report details the upcoming case of two men, Paul Kelly and Noel Smyth, who will be tried before the non-jury Special Criminal Court. They were arrested and charged with eight gangland offences related to the 'Ghost ECC' criminal communications network.

Two men are set to have their case heard in the non-jury Special Criminal Court after they were each charged with eight gangland offences . Paul Kelly , 55, from Cloverhill Drive in Ballyfermot in west Dublin , and Noel Smyth , 64, of Summit Lodge, Kilanerin, Gorey in Co Wexford , appeared in Dublin District Court on Friday after an investigation by the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

They were arrested at their homes on Thursday night as part of the investigation into the criminal communications network known as 'Ghost ECC'. The two men who appeared in court on Friday are each accused of facilitating the activities of a criminal gang; possession of cocaine ; possession of the same drug with intent to supply and laundering €22,220 between August and September 2024. Mr Smyth is also accused of importing drugs .

The court was told that the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that both men be tried on indictment before the Special Criminal Court





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Paul Kelly Noel Smyth Special Criminal Court Gangland Offences Ghost ECC

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